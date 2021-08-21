Tesla Model Y Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India Undisguised

Tesla Model Y could be on its way to India and it has several commonalities with the Model 3 electric sedan

Earlier this year, Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk made a bold claim that the Model Y would become the world’s best-selling light-duty passenger vehicle by next year or 2023 and it sits above the entry-level Model 3 sedan in the brand’s electric lineup. It contributed in a big manner along with the Model 3 to post Tesla’s highest volume sales in a quarter in Q2 2021.

Elon Musk has been vocal about India’s tax structure and expressed his concerns on more occasions than one. Since the beginning of this calendar year, speculations surrounding Tesla’s entry into India have been in the wild. As can be seen from spy pictures, it is no secret that the testing of the prototypes has commenced on public roads.

While the Tesla Model 3 looks to be the one arriving in India initially, we do not see a reason why the Model Y would not accompany it. After all, it will stick by the latest SUV market trend that dominates the industry, and the electrified SUV has several commonalities with the Model 3 and is also more practical as it can accommodate seven people (5 seater variant exists too).

It has now been spotted testing in India and the prototypes act as an early sign for its future launch. A couple of months ago, Tesla introduced a cheaper Standard range Model Y in China with a 525 km driving range based on the local test cycle and the new batteries supplied by CATL uses lithium iron phosphate chemistry and is less expensive to manufacture.

The SUV has the typical smooth-flowing body profile as other models within the American EV maker’s portfolio with a sloping roofline. Tesla is also testing the Model Y in another right-hand-drive market, Australia, ahead of its launch. It will reportedly get a longer range variant in the near future with a 640 km driving range according to the NEDC rating.

In the global markets, the Tesla Model Y can be specified with an all-wheel-drive layout courtesy of the dual electric motor configuration.