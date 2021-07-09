Tesla Model S & Model X Prices Increased Once Again

Tesla has again increased the prices of the entry-level Long Range trim of the Model S and the Model X

In a new development, Tesla Inc. has increased the prices of two of its vehicles – Model S and Model X. With the price hike, Tesla Model S and Model X get costlier by $5,000 (Rs. 3.72 lakh). The hike is applicable on the base-spec Long Range models as well. Earlier this year, Tesla announced a price hike for the Model Y and the Model 3. But, with the commencement of deliveries of the new Model S, the electric carmaker had revised the prices for the Plaid trim as well.

Last month, the top-spec Plaid trim of the Model S saw an increment of $10,000 (Rs. 7.44 lakh) in its price on the online configurator. However, in addition to the increased prices on the configurator, the brand has now silently hiked the price of the updated Model S’ Long Range variant.

Consequently, the new starting price for the Model S is $84,999 (Rs. 63.33 lakh), which was earlier $79,990 (Rs. 59.59 lakh). The Plaid trim, on the other hand, continues to retail for $129,990 (Rs. 96.85 lakh). The base price of the Model X is also increased. However, the updated Model X is yet to go on sale across the world. It currently starts at $94,990 (Rs. 70.77 lakh).

Interestingly, the Plaid trim of the Model X is relatively cheaper than the Plaid trim of the Model S by almost $10,000. Also, Tesla has not yet confirmed if buyers who’ve ordered their vehicles before the price hike will have to pay the price increment or not. Going by the practice, the brand is likely to waive off the difference for those who made prior bookings.

Tesla is also evaluating to introduce its products in the Indian market. While the electric carmaker initially bought a desk in a corporate building in Bengaluru, Karanataka, to register its interest. A test mule of the Tesla Model 3 was recently seen on the Indian roads without any camouflage.

Talking of the Model 3, it is the brand’s most affordable offering with a starting price of $39,990 in America. When converted to INR, it comes up to around Rs. 29.27 lakh. The Model 3 is available in both single and dual motor configurations with a driving range of 423 km and 568 km, respectively.