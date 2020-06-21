Tesla Model S Is World’s First Electric Car To Have More Than 640 KM Range

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
Tesla Model S-5

Tesla Model S Long Range Plus has an EPA-rated driving range of 402 miles, which makes it the only electric vehicle in the world to have a range of more than 400 miles (640 km)

Tesla doesn’t cease to create new records. In the latest development, it has revealed that its Tesla Model S Long Range Plus model is the world’s first electric vehicle to have a driving range of more than 400 miles. The EV has an EPA rating of 402 miles. What this means is that all the North America-spec Model S Long Range Plus models that were introduced in February this year have this rating.

Speaking on this, Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla, has said, “All Model S cars made since late Jan have 402 mile range. This is just making it official. It may be noted that the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus now has a starting price of USD 74,990 after a price reduction in May. The Tesla Model S was launched in 2012 and originally had a driving range of 265 miles. Until recently, the EPA-rated range of Model S Long Range Plus was 391 miles.

However, the original rating had been a matter of contention between EPA and Tesla. Musk had earlier claimed that the rating is a result of a mistake by EPA, which made the car lose 2 per cent of its range during the time of testing.

Tesla Model S-3

However, the government agency said that the car has been tested properly. However, the recently released retest results show that the car is clearly capable of having a driving range of more than 400 miles.

Tesla has also released details on the updates that the Model S has received to break the 400-mile barrier. The improvements that the car has received include weight reduction in key components such as the battery pack, more aerodynamic wheels, and more efficient drive units.

Tesla Model S-4

Regenerative braking improvements has also played a significant role in the improved rating. As per Tesla, all these improvements have resulted into a “a nearly 20% increase in range when compared to a 2019 Model S 100D with the same battery pack design.”