Tesla Model 3 To Launch In India By 2021-End, Testing To Begin Soon

Tesla is planning to import a few units of the Model 3 for testing in India soon, and launch is expected to happen before the end of this year

American EV manufacturer Tesla is taking some concrete steps for its entry into the Indian market. According to a recent report by CNBC TV18, the manufacturer is planning to import a few units of the Model 3 electric sedan for testing in India by July or August. The report also mentions that three units have already arrived in Mumbai on 4th June.

Tesla has also begun its back-end work, as these initial models will soon start testing for ARAI (Automotive Research Authority of India) approvals, and other applicable compliance checks. The manufacturer will set up shop in major metro cities at first, mainly to gauge consumer response, while simultaneously learning about the regulations and schemes related to EV and battery manufacturing in our country.

Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable model in the brand’s global lineup, and it’s also its highest-selling vehicle. The EV is expected to go on sale in the Indian market by the end of this year. Expect spy shots to emerge online in the coming months!

Tesla will be opening its company-owned dealerships in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi. However, its aftersales workshops/service centres might be franchise-based instead. Tesla India currently consists of just six members in the leadership team, and the company is looking to fill out more leadership positions, followed by other roles as well, in the coming months.

Although Tesla India has registered its first office in Bengaluru, the company’s senior management will be based out of Mumbai. The manufacturer has one mandate for its staff – to offer a great customer experience, in line with the brand’s global standards. Tesla will target affluent buyers in India initially, along with people who can support the EV charging infrastructure.

Also, Tesla is yet to decide on a site for its production facility in India. The manufacturer will likely set up an assembly unit and bring the Model 3 via the CKD import route, which would help keep the costs competitive. Local manufacturing could follow later, depending on the demand and/or benefits through EV policies and tax breaks.