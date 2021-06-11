Tesla Model 3 Electric Sedan Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Launch

Tesla Model 3 electric sedan is expected to launch in India later this year or in early 2022; will be brought in via CBU route

Tesla Inc. has been spotted testing its entry-level Model 3 electric sedan on Indian soil for the first time. Caught on camera in Pune, the American electric car maker is expected to enter the Indian market towards the end of this year or in early 2022. Wearing a blue body colour, it was said to be one of the three prototypes brought to India for testing duties.

The brand will more likely have its HQ in Mumbai and is expected to commence operations with dealerships in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. It must be noted that Tesla has already registered its local arm Tesla India Motors & Energy Pvt Ltd in India in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Model 3’s world debut back a few years ago came with its speculations over launch in India.

Since many wealthy entrepreneurs reserved the Model 3 online with an initial payment, the rumours surrounding Tesla’s India debut only got severe. Adding fuel to the fire, Elon Musk, repeatedly announced his intentions to arrive in India via Twitter while replying to queries and at one point, discussions were on with the central government for establishing its Gigafactory.

However, Tesla decided to go with China, which is the largest consumer of electric vehicles in the world. The Model 3 sits at the bottom of Tesla’s model range that has Model S, Model Y and Model X.

The prototype carried a red test plate on it and the sculpted bootlid along with split LED tail lamps coupe-like roofline with raked rear glass, rear bumper with reflectors, Tesla emblem can be clearly seen in the spy image. The Tesla Model 3 is offered in different battery specifications and based on them the performance numbers as well as the range capabilities differ.

It will be interesting to see the kind of power and torque Tesla brings to India and the range goes all the way up to 520 km on a single charge. It can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in just 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of up to 260 kmph. It also has a minimalistic interior with a large touchscreen infotainment system being at the centre of the action.