Tesla In Talks With Maharashtra Govt For Potential Investment

Tesla also appears to be in preliminary talks with the government of Karnataka to establish a research and development centre in Bengaluru

The government of Maharashtra appears to be convening with Tesla to make investment in the state as the Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and the Industries Minister Subhash Desai have held a video call with the American electric vehicle manufacturer regarding possible investments. He tweeted to believe further in electric mobility and sustainability and the state is committed to developing new EV policies.

Recently, reports suggested that Tesla is panning to establish a research and development centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka and the talks are in initial stages with the industries department of the southern state. Tesla’s Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has been open about his brand’s preparations to enter India and he tweeted that the process to bring Tesla EVs to India will commence from the first month of 2021.

He replied to a tweet saying that an order configurator could be released in January 2021. With the reliance on China slowing decreasing courtesy of the global health crisis, the Indian states have been on the hunt for fresh investments. States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra are looking at multiple ways to lure in foreign companies mainly in the automotive sector.

This evening I had the opportunity to participate in a video call by Industries Minister @Subhash_Desai ji with @Tesla team to invite them to Maharashtra. I was present not because of just the investment but my firm belief in electric mobility & sustainability @elonmusk — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 22, 2020

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has indulged in talks with several International manufacturing firms including Tesla. If the R&D centre in Bengaluru comes into existence, it will become only the second of its kind from Tesla outside of the United States and it will be a big milestone for India.

It must be noted that a number of technology-based giants have Bengaluru as their HQs and the state government is aiming to generate investment of more than Rs. 31,000 crore in production and R&D for zero-emission vehicles. Tesla has emerged as the most valuable brand and its sales volumes have been increasing steadily.

Tesla’s Gigafactory in China was responsible for producing more than 50,000 units in the opening half of this calendar year. With it, Tesla rose to become the most sold EV manufacturer in the largest consumer of eco-friendly vehicles. A research and development centre is also possible there while Tesla is also working on finishing its Gigafactory in Germany currently.