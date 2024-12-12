Tesla In Talks To Set Up Its First Showroom In India – Details

Elon Musk-owned Tesla is holding talks with DLF to acquire 8,000 square feet of space for its dealership in and around New Delhi

The Elon Musk-owned EV brand Tesla has restarted searching for a location for its first-ever dealership in India, claimed a Reuters report. The Texas-based electric vehicle maker is in talks with India’s renowned real estate giant DLF for a showroom space in New Delhi. The Reuters report further claimed that Tesla is eyeing 3,000 – 5,000 square feet of space to establish a consumer experience centre. In addition, it is looking for a three times bigger area for the delivery and service centre in the national capital.

Earlier this year in April, Elon Musk announced on X that he would meet Prime Minister Modi on his visit to the United States. Reportedly, Musk was slated to announce Tesla’s multi-billion dollar investment in India after meeting with the Indian PM.

However, for reasons best known to him, Musk abruptly cancelled the meeting with PM Modi at the last moment. It is believed that the reason behind calling off this high-profile meeting was Tesla firing 10 per cent of its total staff due to dismal sales. Now, after a gap of several months, Tesla seems to have given a second thought to its plans to enter the Indian market and hence the hunt for a dealership in New Delhi has started again.

Tesla is in the early stages of talks with DLF, said two sources close to the development. However, a third source told Reuters that Tesla is also speaking with several other real estate companies in India and it is entirely possible that Tesla-DLF talks will not materialise into a deal. Predominantly, the EV maker is keen on multiple locations in the capital region which includes DLF’s Avenue Mall in South Delhi and Cyberhub complex in Gurgaon.

The DLF-owned Avenue Mall also houses several outlets of foreign retailers such as Japan’s Uniqlo, Spain’s Mango and Britain’s Marks and Spencer. Tesla is intending to acquire 8,000 square feet of space for its showroom. However, the search process is still in the “exploratory” stage and nothing concrete has been finalized yet. It will be interesting to see whether Tesla opts for importing cars in India with 100 per cent customs duty or commits to invest in the Indian market under the new EV policy, thereby getting an exemption in import duty by 85 per cent for certain EVs.

Presently, EVs account for only 2 per cent of total car sales in India. Last year, nearly 40 lakh cars were sold in the domestic market and the number of EVs was less than 1 lakh. However, the government has set up a highly ambitious target of 30 per cent EV sales out of the total sales by 2030. Meanwhile, Elon Musk will also introduce Starlink in India after winning a hard-fought battle against Mukesh Ambani.