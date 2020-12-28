Tesla Entry Into India In 2021 Confirmed By Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The bookings for the Tesla Model 3 will resume next year and sales operations will be carried out by the brand itself

The speculations surrounding the India debut of the American auto major Tesla only escalated when the brand’s least expensive Model 3 bookings began a few years ago across the globe. Moreover, Elon Musk has often hinted at Tesla’s intention to enter a lucrative market like India a number of times mainly on his Twitter handle whilst answering to questions.

Tesla even considered setting up a gigafactory in India in the past but plans did not come into fruition due to political and economic reasons. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has confirmed the entry of Tesla in 2021. The most valuable automaker in the world will commence its sales operations in the country next year and stepping into local assembly depends on apparent factors.

If the electric range of Tesla is well received amongst buyers initially, Tesla will consider locally manufacturing its products according to the Road Transport and Highways Minister. The reservations for Tesla models will begin in India in January 2021 while the deliveries are scheduled for the end of the first quarter of next financial year.



While the sales operations will be dealt directly by the company in its modern digital standards, it will be interesting to see how its strategy evolves. The name Tesla is already popular locally and people are aware of its global status. There is no fully blown electric carmaker in the country yet and it will play into the hands of the customers in the premium end of the spectrum.

As expected, the Model 3 is the first one to be made available and it could be priced around Rs. 55 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh as it will fall in the luxury category against the German trio considering the price bracket. Tesla had preliminary meetings with the government of Karnataka a few months ago as it has intentions to establish a Research & Development centre.



The lack of charging infrastructure and India definitely lacking the governmental push for electrification, do you think Tesla could make a breakthrough? If so, we could be on for a deep rooted revolution or unwind into a zero progress Twitter hope.