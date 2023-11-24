Tesla Cybertruck Set Debut On November 30 – Details Revealed

Tesla’s Cybertruck is set to debut on November 30, with a controversial exterior, minimalist interior, and impressive powertrain options

Tesla is gearing up for the public unveiling of the production version of its long-anticipated Cybertruck on November 30. The all-electric truck, which entered series production at Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory in July, is generating immense anticipation. Recent images circulating online provide an in-depth look at the Cybertruck’s production-spec interior, showcasing Tesla’s signature minimalist design with a prominent 17-inch touchscreen display at the centre.

The interior features a distinctive white and grey theme, possibly indicative of a standard variant. The square-shaped steering wheel, consistent with Tesla’s design language, is notably absent from the “Yoke” configuration seen in other models. The touchscreen display controls various functions, including the bed cover, suspension settings, steering adjustments, wing mirror settings, child lock, headlamps, sentry mode, and car wash mode.

As with other Tesla models, the Cybertruck includes a “Frunk,” a front storage space made possible by the absence of an internal combustion engine. The electric truck’s body is constructed from ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel, claimed to withstand attacks from 9mm bullets.

The Cybertruck offers three powertrain options: a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant; a mid-range dual-motor version; and a top-tier tri-motor variant using the brand’s Plaid EV powertrain. The entry-level model boasts a 0-100 kph time of 6.5 seconds, a range of 402 km, and a towing capacity of 3,400 kg, with a standard 1,360 kg payload across all variants.

The top-spec tri-motor variant, on the other hand, has a much higher towing capacity – 6,350 kg. Customer deliveries for the Cybertruck are expected to commence on November 30 as well. The truck has garnered substantial pre-orders, with unofficial estimates suggesting around two million units reserved.

In related news, Tesla’s official entry into the Indian market may be imminent, with reports indicating potential sales starting next year. While the initial batch is expected to be imported, Tesla is reportedly in discussions with the Indian government to establish a manufacturing plant in the country by 2026. This move aligns with the global trend of automakers expanding their presence in the rapidly growing Indian electric vehicle market.