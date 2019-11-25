Tesla Cybertruck Gets 2 Lakh Orders In 48 Hours [Update]

A total of 1,48,000 Tesla Cybertrucks have been booked already, confirmed the head of authority Elon Musk

Earlier this week, Tesla revealed its Cybertruck concept, which is a six-seat pickup truck with three electric motors, armoured glass and a driving range of about 805 km. The internet was divided in terms of its design, but the pickup has surely generated quite a buzz in the market.

Tesla co-founder, product architect and CEO, Elon Musk confirmed that “1,46,000 orders have been made for the recently unveiled Cybertruck so far”, which is an impressive number considering the fact that it had only been 48 hours since the unveiling of the truck when the statement was made.

Musk further added that the brand was able to reach the number “with no advertising and no paid endorsement.” People were able to make the reservations for the Cybertruck with just a small $100 (Rs 7,165) deposit.

The Cybertruck was revealed with three different range variants – a single motor rear-wheel-drive variant with a range of 250 miles, a dual-motor all-wheel drive with a 300 miles range and a tri-motor all-wheel drive with a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge. The maximum number of bookings came from the dual motor variant (61,320), followed by the tri-motor version (59,860), and the single motor variant (24,820) respectively.

The Cybertruck features an unconventional angular shape, which is unlike any other pickup truck ever seen, with the only curved aspect on the truck being its tyres. It is made out of a heavy-duty exterior shell made from “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel” and uses the same alloy metal that is being used in Starship, the rocket SpaceX is developing to travel to Mars.

The Cybertruck comes with an adaptive air suspension along with Tesla’s Autopilot semi-self driving technology. The range-topping tri-motor Cybertruck would be able to reach the speed of 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and have a towing capacity of around 6,350 kg.

No launch date for the Tesla Cybertruck has been confirmed yet, but expect it to hit the markets by the end of 2021 at the earliest. The fully-electric pickup truck will have a starting price of $39,990 (Rs 28.65 lakh).