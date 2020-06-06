Tesla Cybertruck Imagined As Different Public Service Duty Vehicles

The Tesla Cybertruck is an extremely capable pickup truck, which means that it can definitely be used to service the public in various sectors

Tesla revealed the concept version of its first fully-electric pickup truck called the ‘Cybertruck’ late last year, and the pickup is expected to hit the markets not before late-2021. However, the specs are already available. Its versatility has helped create a whole lot of renderings based on the truck. Take a look at this Cybertruck recovery vehicle –

The AA plc is a British motoring association that provides vehicle insurance, driving lessons, breakdown cover, loans, motoring advice, road maps and other services, and the company’s favourite recovery vehicle currently is the Ford Transit Custom van.

The legal limit for towing unbraked weight in the United Kingdom remains 750 kg, but the Ford Transit Custom is capable of towing up to 2,800 kg braked. The Tesla Cybertruck with its three electric motors and all-wheel drive system on the other hand, can tow up to 6,350 kg, which is more than double what the AA’s current recovery van is capable of towing.

There’s another rendering of the Tesla Cybertruck being imagined as a Domino’s delivery vehicle. Tesla claims that the top-spec tri-motor Cybertruck can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, which means that the pizza will still be hot by the time it reaches you.

Apart from the aforementioned recovery truck and pizza delivery vehicle, the Cybertruck has also been rendered as an official police vehicle serving the New York Police Department (NYPD); as a coastguard SUV working as the official vehicle for Her Majesty’s Coast Guard (HMCG); serving the Royal Mail postal service; a Medallion Taxi in NYC; serving the London Ambulance Service, and also as an official UPS van or big brown armoured ‘package car’.

The Cybertruck will be offered in three different trim level – the entry-level single-motor variant will get a rear-wheel drive configuration, and will have a driving range of around 402 km. On the other hand, the mid-range variant is offered with a dual-motor setup, along with an all-wheel drive configuration. This variant will have a total range of about 483 km.

The range-topping variant will come equipped with three electric motors, and of course, will get an all-wheel drive system. It will have a total driving range of around 805 km, and this is the variant that is claimed to hit the speed of 60 mph in just under 3 seconds.