Tesla Coming To India Sooner Than Expected – Model Y First Car?

Tesla getting close to finalising plans for its Indian launch in the coming months, as Indian government drafts new incentives for promoting local manufacturing of electric cars

Tesla will start selling cars in India sometime in the third quarter of the year, just in time for the festive season. Company officials are likely to visit India soon to discuss the plans with the government. According to a report from Bloomberg, Tesla plans to sell cars in three locations initially: Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The company will import cars to Mumbai, most likely from Gigafactory Berlin—Brandenburg in Germany. It has yet to decide which will be its inaugural model. Tesla has been expected to launch the Model Y, the only EV it currently builds in Germany, as its first EV in India. However, a CNBC-TV18 report says that it may kick off with a sub-$25,000 model. Tesla has long shelved the plan for launching an EV at that price point.

Now, Tesla is working on a new C-segment EV positioned below the Model Y, which according to a Deutsche Bank report (via Car & Driver), will be priced at around $30,000. It is scheduled to be unveiled by June and every sign indicates it will also be made in Germany. That might be the first Tesla EV for India.

According to a report from India Today, Tesla executives will come to India to visit the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and other top government agencies in April. They could discuss plans for a local plant and policies related to locally manufacturing EVs, quite possibly including the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI).

India is considering letting companies with the approval for SPMEPCI import up to 50,000 electric cars with a CIF value of ≥$35,000 annually at a reduced customs duty of 15%, instead of the currently set limit of 8,000 units, according to the Bloomberg report. Another report says the government may also qualify expenditure incurred on establishing new assembly lines for electric cars inside existing plants as an investment under this scheme.

For reference, companies which want to avail the benefits under SPMEPCI need to invest INR 4,150 crores in manufacturing electric cars in India. Additionally, they need to start manufacturing within three years from the approval of eligibility for the scheme. They are required to achieve a minimum domestic value addition (DVA) of 25% by the end of the third year and increase that to 50% by the end of the fifth year.