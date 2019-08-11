Ten Upcoming Cars Launching This Year In India – Details

The Indian car industry is bracing up to receive several highly capable affordable vehicles and here are the 10 most awaited of them

Manufacturers are gearing up to launch many new models in different segments especially in the SUV space as it is the fastest-growing segment in the country. This year, a couple of new manufacturers are coming to India and the first models from these companies will be SUVs as it will help them to establish in the market.

1. Kia Seltos

Expected Price: Rs. 9- Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) Launch: 22nd August 2019

Kia officially announced its India entry at the 2018 Auto Expo and the Korean manufacturer all set to launch the production version of SP2i concept showcased at the Expo and it is going to be a Hyundai Creta rival. Badged as KIA Seltos, this upcoming SUV is based on the all-new platform that also will do the duty in next-generation Creta. The production version carries forward most of the design cues from its concept. The SUV will be powered by newly developed 1.4 L petrol, 1.5L Petrol and 1.5L diesel engine with manual and auto gearbox options in all 3 engine options.

2. Renault Triber

Expected Price: Rs. 5-8 lakh (ex-showroom) Launch: August 2019

Renault officially announced the name of its upcoming MPV, which is Triber and it is expected to be launched later this month. Renault Triber is based on the CMF-A platform from Kwid hatchback and both models share lots of components to keep pricing low.

The exterior design of Triber takes inspirations from the Kwid as the front gets the new grille with big headlamps and tail lamps along with new bumper. The interior is packed with features like touch screen infotainment system and more with detachable 3rd-row seat. The MPV gets lots of standard safety features and it is powered by a 1.0L petrol engine with manual and AMT options.

3. Tata Altroz

Expected Price: Rs. 5.5-8.5 lakh (ex-showroom) Launch: September-October 2019

Tata Motors showcased the Altroz premium hatchback for the first time at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and the production version will be introduced in India later this year. The Altroz is based on the ALFA platform and the hatchback design theme is based on the Impact Design 2.0. The front gets black-finished grille and projector headlamps set up.

The rear gets LED tail lamps and big alloy wheels while the interior took design inspiration from the Nexon as the dashboard gets new touch screen infotainment system. The instrument cluster gets big MID display and it is loaded with lots of info. The Altroz is powered by a petrol engine and an EV model will join next year.

4. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Expected Price: Rs. 4-7 lakh (ex-showroom) Launch: H2 2019

Maruti Suzuki is working on the production version of Concept Future S and it has been already spotted testing in public roads. It will get a completely new design theme and it took SUV-based styling inspiration from the concept, which made its debut at 2018 Auto Expo. Likely to be badged as S-Presso, upcoming Maruti small hatch will be launched at the end of this year in India.

The interior of S-Presso will be modern with instrument cluster mounted on the centre and the infotainment system placed below it. It is likely to be based on the Heartect platform as the new model have to meet the upcoming crash test and safety norms. It will be powered by a new petrol engine with manual and auto gearbox options.

5. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

Expected price: Rs 5.2 lakh, Launch: 20th August 2019

Hyundai is all set to launch the all-new second-generation of the Grand i10 in the Indian market on 20th August as Grand i10 NIOS. It likely to be based on a new platform and will be compliant with the upcoming BNVSAP standards that will be enforced from October 2019.

The Grand i10 NIOS will come with updated front, rear and interior design while the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine will continue the duty. The car will get connected features like the recently launched Hyundai Venue.

6. Maruti XL6

Expected price: 9 lakh, Launch: 21st August 2019

Maruti Suzuki is working on a crossover version of the Ertiga. It will get rugged body claddings on the outside while the cabin will be more premium than the regular Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The new car will offer a 6-seat set-up with captain seats in the middle row. It will be launched as Maruti XL6 and will be retailed from Nexa premium dealerships. It will get1.5-litre petrol engine.

7. Tata Buzzard

Expected price: 15 lakh, Launch: End-2019

The Tata Buzzard SUV will be the 7-seater version of the highly popular Harrier in the Indian market. The all-new SUV was showcased at the Geneva Motor show and gets a similar face to the Tata Harrier. Both cars share the platform too.

The Buzzard will also get the same 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that produces a maximum of 140 PS in the Harrier. However, it will produce around 170 PS in the Buzzard and will also get an automatic transmission.

8. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

Among a host of cars planned by Maruti Suzuki to launch in the coming months will be the facelifted Vitara Brezza, which is India’s most sold compact SUV. Apart from the facial changes, the biggest change will be a first time petrol engine that will replace the diesel unit as Maruti sways away from diesel cars.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is the same as the one in Ciaz and Ertiga. The features list will be updated as well with a variety of safety and convenience features likes a sunroof. The BS-VI unit will also get an automatic/ AMT gearbox and the price will be at par with Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

9. Honda HR-V

Honda have been struggling to launch a successful SUV in India where SUVs are accepted with ease. Both the WR-V and CR-V, despite being good products are yet to leave their mark and now Honda will launch another SUV, the HR-V mid SUV sitting in between the two products. The HR-V will have a radical eye-catching design and some of the latest Honda technology.

10. MG E-ZS

Another new brand that made its India entry this year with the Hector SUV, the MG Motor brand will bring an electric SUV to the Indian shores called the eZS. The small electric crossover will be the brand’s second product after the Hector and will try to recreate the same enthusiasm among buyers as Hector did with over 21,000 bookings till. The only thing is the kind of range and the pricing strategy which will play a crucial role in its success.