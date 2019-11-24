Top 10 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars in 2020 In India [Confirmed List]

India will soon meet with at least 10 upcoming 7-seater cars from MPV segment to SUV segment in under 35 Lakh price segment

While the year 2019 has been dull for most carmakers, there has been no stopping them from launching new models in India. With the prolonged slowdown that has gripped the market notwithstanding, the demand for 7-seater cars has increased in the last few years. Keeping this in mind, several manufacturers have planned a slew of 7-seater cars for our market. Here is our detailed list of upcoming 7-seater cars in India –

1. Tata Buzzard (XUV500 Rival)

The first place in our list goes to Tata Buzzard, which is nothing but a 7-seater version of the Harrier. The Buzzard has been internally codenamed as the H7X, which is as per the new model’s 7-seater layout. The upcoming SUV, which will become the flagship model to bear a Tata badge, has made its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and will launch in the first-half of next year.

It will be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that will be BSVI-compliant and will offer a maximum power of 170 PS. The motor will be sold with the Kryotec170 branding. The same engine will also make it to the Harrier, which means the 5-seater SUV will soon have a 170 PS motor that will be also BSVI-compliant. The Buzzard will also mark the debut of a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed automatic transmission that will be even available in the Harrier.

2. MG D90 (Fortuner Rival)

While MG has been laughing its way to the bank due to the success of the Hector, it isn’t going to rest on its laurels. The company is about to launch another SUV, after launching the MG eZS, that will have seven seats to offer.

The SUV headed our way is a rebadged version of the Maxus D90. For the uninitiated, Maxus is a company owned by SAIC, which is MG’s parent company. The D90 will rival

the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour in India.

3. New Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 has got pretty long in the tooth now and will be replaced by an all-new model that will launch next year. The erstwhile leader of the segment will make way for an all-new model that will look far more modern and will be sold with additional features, a more competent platform and cleaner engines.

The next generation Mahindra XUV500 will lock horns with MG Hector, Kia Seltos, new-gen Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. It will be priced slightly higher than the current model. The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 could be one of the most important upcoming 7-seater Cars in India

4. New Mahindra Scorpio

Another all-new 7-seater SUV that is headed our way is the new Mahindra Scorpio that will likely debut at the Auto Expo 2020. The new model will be a total replacement of the current model, which was launched way back in 2002 and has only received some facelifts until now.

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will boast a completely new design that will look more modern than that of the current vehicle but will retain the bold stance of the original model. It will also come equipped with BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that will offer more in terms of power and smoothness.

5. MG Hector 7-seater

The MG Hector has been no less than a blockbuster, with the demand being far higher than the supply. Soon, MG will launch the ZS electric as their second product for the market. Apart from the rebadged D90, the company is also planning to launch a new version of the Hector that will offer 7 seats. Given the large dimensions of the Hector, accommodating another row of seats shouldn’t be an issue for the company. In fact, the Hector is already being sold with a 7-seat option in China, albeit as Wuling Almaz.

Powering the 7-seater MG Hector will be the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder FCA-sourced diesel engine that powers the current model. In its current state, it offers a maximum power of 170 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm. It comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Like the 5-seater version, the 7-seater MG Hector will come loaded with features such as an embedded SIM that provides internet connectivity and allows access to TomTom navigation and Gaana application.

6. Toyota-badged Ertiga

The Toyota Glanza, which is nothing but a rebadged Maruti Baleno, has been pretty successful with establishing itself well in the market. The next badge-engineered product to come from the Toyota-Suzuki alliance will be a Toyota-badged Ertiga, which will likely come with a reworked grille and a new interior upholstery.

Unlike the Maruti Ertiga, which is available with both 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, the Toyota-badged version will be available only with the 1.5-litre petrol motor. This engine will be available with two transmission choices- a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. Also, the motor will work in tandem with the company’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech.

7. New Ford SUV

One of the first few vehicles to come from the JV between Ford India and Mahindra will be a mid-size SUV that will offer a 7-seater cabin layout. The C-SUV will be based on the same platform that will underpin the all-new Mahindra XUV500.

However, in spite of sharing platform and engine technology with Mahindra, the new model from Ford will have a distinctive look and a sportier suspension setting. Also, this SUV will be even available in a 5-seater layout.

8. Kia Carnival

So far, the Kia Seltos has received a terrific response from buyers of small-to-mid-size SUVs. However, Kia isn’t satisfied with hitting gold in the SUV segment and is now planning to launch a new model that will rival the Toyota Innova Crysta. Called Carnival, the new model is already available with 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel and Lambda II 3.3 MPI petrol options abroad. While the former offers a maximum power of 196bhp and 441 Nm, the latter outputs a maximum power of 264bhp and a peak torque of 317Nm.

The Kia Carnival has a spacious interior that can easily seat 7 occupants. It also comes with many features, which include a smart power tailgate, power sliding doors, three-zone climate control and heated & ventilated seats.

9. Mahindra TUV300 Plus

While the Mahindra TUV300 Plus isn’t very old in the market, it will soon receive a facelift that will make it more appealing and also help it meet the upcoming regulations.

The new model will be equipped with a higher number of standard safety features and will also have a BSVI-compliant diesel engine.

10. Toyota Vellfire