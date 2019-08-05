Ten New Motorcycles And Scooters Launching Soon – Pulsar 125 To Activa 6G

The complete list of consist of ten scooters and motorcycle that will be launched within the next few months in India

There is no denying the fact that the largest two-wheeler market of the world is getting little confusing especially for those buyers who are planning to get their hands on their first motorcycle or scooter.

Here is the list of all the upcoming motorcycles and scooters that will be launched in India within the next few months.

1. New Bajaj Pulsar 125

Expected Price: Rs 60,000 – Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom)

Bajaj Auto will introduce their entry-level offering the Pulsar 125 in India soon. The upcoming motorcycle will be the most affordable model in the Pulsar family and will be positioned below the Pulsar 150.

The motorcycle will likely be powered by a 124.45 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox will produce around 11.8 bhp of peak power and 11 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle will share some cycle parts with the NS 125 and the Pulsar 150 as well.

2. New Suzuki Gixxer 250

Expected price: Rs 1.55 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki motorcycles India had already launched the Gixxer SF 250, SF 150 and the GIxxer 150 recently and now they have plans to introduce the Gixxer 250 as well in India. The Gixxer 250 just like its smaller cousin the Gixxer 150 will share most of its parts with the Gixxer SF 250.

The Gixxer 250 will also miss the full fairing and will get a completely different full LED headlamp setup while the rest of the body parts including the instrument cluster, wheels, tyres, and brakes will be shared with the Gixxer SF 250.

The motorcycle will also be powered by the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 26 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque.

3. Bajaj Pulsar 250 Adventure

Expected Price: Rs 1.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom)

We already have informed earlier that Bajaj will most probably launch an adventure motorcycle soon in the country. The upcoming motorcycle will rival directly against the likes of the newly launched Hero Xpulse 200 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Expect the upcoming Pulsar 250 Adventure to feature a long suspension travel, on and off-road spec tyres, engine bash plate to protect the engine. The upcoming motorcycle will be powered by a 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor with fuel injection.

The engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 30 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. This, by the way, is the same engine that also powers the KTM Duke 250.

4. KTM 390 Adventure

Expected Price: Rs 3.0 lakh (ex-showroom)

The KTM 390 Adventure is the most awaited motorcycle of the Indian market at this moment. The test mule of the upcoming motorcycle was spotted a couple of times already. The upcoming motorcycle will be powered by the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.

The engine paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 43.5 Ps of peak power and 37 Nm of peak torque. The upcoming 390 Adventure will feature a long suspension travel, knobby tyres, an engine bash guard, etc. The upcoming motorcycle will rival directly against the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G310 GS.

5. Honda Forza 300

Expected price: Rs 5-6 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda might launch the big capacity Forza 300 scooter in India. The upcoming scooter will be brought and sold in India via the CBU route. The Forza 300 scooter gets plenty of premium features like a full LED lighting setup, an electrically adjustable windscreen, an analog-digital instrument cluster and an impressive underseat storage.

The Forza 300 is powered by a 279cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor capable of producing about 25PS of power and 27.2Nm of peak torque. The maxi-scooter gets VVT (Variable Valve Timing) that promises to offer better low, mid and also top-end performance.

6. Bajaj Urbanite Electric

Expected Price: Rs 1.0 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Bajaj has plans to launch its first electric scooter in India soon. The upcoming electric scooter was spotted testing a couple of times already. The scooter will get plenty of modern features including a full LED headlamp, LED taillamp, digital instrument cluster that will provide some vital information to the rider including battery charge and range. The company’s first electric scooter will likely hit the showrooms towards the end of 2019.

7. Honda Activa 6G

Expected Price: 57,000 (ex-showroom)

Honda has plans to launch the Activa 6G at the 2020 Auto Expo. The scooter will be powered by an updated 110cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected BS6 compliant engine. Besides the new engine, the scooter will also receive some cosmetic updates as well including a redesigned LED headlamp and taillamp and new alloy wheels.

The scooter will also feature an advanced digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity feature. The Activa 6G will feature a telescopic suspension setup that will help improve the ride and handling the quality of the scooter.

8. Jawa Perak

Expected Price: Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jawa has plans to launch the Perak Bobber in India soon. The motorcycle was showcased alongside the Jawa and the Jawa 42 during the time of their launch. The Perak is powered by the same engine but has a slightly bigger bore.

The 332cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine promises to return around 30 bhp of peak power and 31 Nm of peak torque. The Bobber styled motorcycle gets a matte black shade with gold highlights on the tank. It features a single Bobber styled seat finished in tan.

9. TVS Jupiter 2020

Expected Price: Rs 55,000-65,000 (ex-showroom)

TVS also has plans to launch the updated Jupiter in India. The upcoming scooter will feature a full LED headlamp setup, a revised instrument cluster, revised front apron, etc. The scooter will likely be powered by an updated 109.7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, OHC engine with a revised power and torque output.

Expect the facelifted model to retain the same braking and suspension hardware from the current scooter. The updated Jupiter will also feature an optional front disc brake as well.

10. Suzuki New Swish

Expected Price: Rs 65,000-70,000 (ex-showroom)

Suzuki will most probably resurrect the Swish nameplate in India once again. The Swish will be a 125cc feature packed scooter that will rival the likes of the Honda Grazia. Expect the Suzuki Swish to feature a full LED headlamp setup, digital instrument console, practical underseat storage, and slightly bigger alloy wheels. The upcoming scooter will share most of its parts with the Access and the Burgman Street 125 including the 124cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine.