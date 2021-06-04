As per a recent report by Brand Finance, Toyota is currently the most valuable automobile brand in the world
Toyota has overtaken Mercedes-Benz to become the most valuable automobile brand in the world, as per Automotive Industry 2021 report published by Brand Finance. The report states that Toyota’s brand value has increased from $58,076 million in 2020 to $59,479 million in 2021, which is a modest growth of 2.4 per cent.
Despite all the challenges faced by the global automobile industry, Toyota has managed to stay on top of the game. The Japanese car giant hasn’t suffered a major hit to production, even with the global semiconductor shortage. Also, sales in China were up, which contributed significantly to the manufacturer’s profits.
Meanwhile, the brand value of Mercedes-Benz has dropped by 10.5 per cent, from $65,041 million to $58,225 million, placing it at the second spot. At the third spot sits Volkswagen, which saw a 4.7 per cent increase in brand value to $47,020 million, from $44,897 million last year.
BMW is the fourth most-valuable automobile brand in the world, with a current brand value of $ 40,447 million. Following it is Porsche, valued at $34,326 million in 2021. Tesla managed to rise to the sixth position, up from the twelfth position last year.
Tesla’s brand value has jumped to $31,986 million in 2021, a massive 157.6 per cent increase over its $12,416 million brand value in 2020. It is interesting to see the American EV manufacturer, with its rather limited lineup of cars, outrank a majority of well-established carmakers.
|Ten Most Valuable Automobile Brands In The World In 2021
|Brand
|Brand value in 2021
|Brand value in 2020
|1. Toyota
|US$ 59,479 million
|US$ 58,076 million
|2. Mercedes-Benz
|US$ 58,225 million
|US$ 65,041 million
|3. Volkswagen
|US$ 47,020 million
|US$ 44,897 million
|4. BMW
|US$ 40,447 million
|US$ 40,483 million
|5. Porsche
|US$ 34,326 million
|US$ 33,911 million
|6. Tesla
|US$ 31,986 million
|US$ 12,416 million
|7. Honda
|US$ 31,366 million
|US$ 33,102 million
|8. Ford
|US$ 22,676 million
|US$ 18,515 million
|9. Volvo
|US$ 17,750 million
|US$ 16,914 million
|10. Audi
|US$ 17,187 million
|US$ 16,973 million
Honda, with a current brand value of $31,366 million, grabbed the seventh spot. The next rank is held by Ford, which has a brand value of $22,676 million. At the ninth and tenth spots, we have Volvo and Audi, respectively. The brand value of Volvo in 2021 is $17,750 million, while the same for Audi is $17,187 million in 2021.