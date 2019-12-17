Ten Cars Expected To Launch At 2020 Auto Expo – Vellfire To 2020 Scorpio

2020 Auto Expo will be held from Feb 7-13 next year, it will mark the debut of much-awaited models like Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival to Skoda Octavia RS245

February 2020 will witness the arrival of the next Auto Expo, which will, in turn lead to many new model launches and public unveilings. Last year, we saw the advent of some important concepts, which led to the launch of models like the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos and Maruti S-Presso.

This time around, again, we’ll see the introduction of some new models, which will be include Toyota Vellfire and Kia Carnival at one end, and Tata Nexon facelift and Toyota Brezza at other. Here’s a list of the top 10 expected cars launching at 2020 Auto Expo.

1. Toyota Vellfire

The Toyota Vellfire is about to become the most premium MPV in its carmaker’s lineup. It offers a strong road presence and once launched in India, it will likely help its manufacturer get its legs stretched to the luxury car market. Powering the Toyota Vellfire is a hybrid powertrain, while the transmission options would include both manual and automatic options. In all likelihood, the premium MPV is expected to arrive with both 2WD and AWD drivetrain options.

2. Kia Carnival

Kia Seltos, the maiden product from the Korean carmaker in India, has been immensely successful with establishing itself in the market. However, Kia isn’t among the ones to rest on its laurels, and soon, will follow its compact SUV with an all-new model that will become a direct rival of the Toyota Innova Crysta. Dubbed Carnival, the premium MPV is internationally powered by a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel and Lambda II 3.3 MPI petrol options.

Out of these, the oil-burner produces a maximum power of 196bhp and a peak torque of 441Nm. On the other hand, the petrol motor produces a maximum power of 264bhp and a peak torque of 317Nm. The features list includes a smart power tailgate, power sliding doors, three-zone climate control and heated & ventilated seats.

3. Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift

Maruti Vitara Brezza, the hot-selling compact SUV, is close to receiving a comprehensive update that will witness the introduction of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, along with some cosmetic changes.

These updates will help the sub-4-metre SUV take on the fresher rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300. The new motor for the Brezza will come from the Ertiga and the Ciaz. Like its siblings, even the Brezza will be available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic unit.

4. Next-gen Mahindra Thar

The current generation Mahindra Thar is easily among the most iconic models on sale in the country. The lifestyle offering, however, is about to make way for an all-new model that will be introduced at the next Auto Expo. While the new-gen Thar will feature an all-new design, it will continue to have a highly retro appeal that should help the new model carry forward the iconic appeal of the current model.

The new Thar will be underpinned by an all-new platform, while even the current 2.2-litre diesel engine will be replaced by an all-new 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that will replace the current 2.2-litre oil-burner.

5. Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Like the Thar, even the Scorpio is headed to receive a generation upgrade that will be introduced at the Auto Expo 2020. The all-new model will be a complete model replacement of the current version, which was launched way back in 2002 and has only received some minor updates so far.

The next generation model will mark the debut of an all-new aesthetics package that will make the SUV looks much fresher. The new model will be underpinned by a thoroughly modern platform, while it will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that will offer higher performance and refinement.

6. Tata Nexon facelift

The Maruti Vitara Brezza rival from the homegrown carmaker has been successful with making a name for itself in the sub-4-metre SUV segment. However, sales of the entry-level SUV in the homegrown carmaker’s lineup have been far from being top notch. The company will now introduce a facelift that will be styled as per the IMPACT 2.0 design theme. It will also mark the debut of new features.

7. Tata Tiago facelift

With the discontinuation of the Nano, the Tiago is the most affordable model in its company’s lineup. The Tiago will soon receive a facelift, which should freshen up the aesthetics of the small car. In all likelihood, the Tiago will receive some styling updates that will be inspired from the Altroz. It will also come with some new features, which should help it stand up stronger against the fresher rivals.

8. 6-seater MG Hector

The MG Hector has been quite a blockbuster, with its demand being consistently high ever since its launch. However, the company isn’t the one to rest on its laurels and would soon launch the ZS electric to rival the Hyundai Kona. The company will also introduce a new version of the Hector that will offer 6 seats.

The large dimensions of the Hector will easily help the carmaker accommodate three rows of captain seats. The new model will be based on the Wuling Almaz sold abroad. The new model will be powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder FCA-sourced diesel engine that powers the current model.

9. Skoda Octavia RS245

Skoda Auto India is very close to re-introducing the RS version of its Octavia sedan. The re-introduction of the Octavia RS245 will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI four-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power output of 245 metric horses. The new model will offer almost 30 hp more than the Jetta GLI in America, and 15 hp more than the previous version.

10. Toyota Vitara Brezza

The last car on our list is Toyota’s version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza. It is worth mentioning that the first car to come out of the partnership between Suzuki and Toyota is the Glanza, which is nothing but a rebadged version of the Baleno. Next, the company will launch a new version of the Brezza, which will be based on the facelifted model that is about to be introduced. In all probability, the new model will be launched at the Auto Expo 2020.