Tech Savvy Travel: Hyundai Venue’s State-Of-The-Art Features For Modern Explorers

The Hyundai Venue is a no-brainer for anyone seeking a compact SUV due to its ultra-modern features and technologies that would captivate owners

In the rapidly changing automotive landscape, the Hyundai Venue stands out, embodying key aspects of urban exploration with its blend of style, functionality, and advanced technology. Exploring this compact SUV reveals Hyundai’s meticulous design aimed at meeting the preferences and aspirations of modern urban adventurers.

The Hyundai Venue is more than just a vehicle as it’s a form of self-expression and it caters to the demands of a wide range of consumers. It offers extensive engine and gearbox combinations and the equipment list is brimmed to the core. The 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine produces 83 PS of maximum power and 113.8 Nm of peak torque and it is a favourite amongst buyers.

For the performance seekers the peppy 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivers 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque. However, the all-rounder is undoubtedly the 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 100 PS of maximum power and 240 Nm. The torquey nature excites enthusiasts and is also capable of returning high fuel efficiency.

The transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT. Inside, the Hyundai Venue provides an atmosphere of sophistication and comfort. The dual-tone black and beige cabin theme and the premium seats ensure an upscale environment. The driver-adjustable powered seat further enhances driving comfort while the all-digital instrument cluster includes TPMS, navigation and more.

The addition of a Type-C charging port and multiple driving modes (Eco, Normal and Sport) for the turbo petrol engine with the DCT transmission further demonstrates Hyundai’s commitment to a seamless, advanced driving experience and you would also get a two-step reclinable rear seat and home-to-car connectivity. The large touchscreen infotainment screen offers enhanced functionality, providing clearer visuals and smoother usability while supporting voice commands in multiple regional languages.

Owners can also manage various vehicle functions remotely via Google or Alexa, marking a substantial leap in convenience and integration and the latest 60+ BlueLink connectivity features further improve convenience. Upon its introduction late last year, the Venue became the first compact SUV to feature Level 1 ADAS tech.

The ADAS-equipped Venue and Venue N Line feature a range of advanced safety systems including Forward Collision Warning, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist for cars, pedestrians and cyclists. They also include Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Driver Attention Warning. Additional features are Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert. These features further cement Venue as a go-to SUV in this particular segment as the primary aspects of safety such as assistance, alerts and emergency priorities have been taken care of.

The Hyundai Venue transcends being a mere vehicle as it embodies a lifestyle choice for the modern explorer. Seamlessly blending style, efficiency, and safety, it showcases Hyundai’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Positioned favourably in the competitive compact SUV market, the Venue’s pricing aligns well with its many positive attributes, solidifying its stance as a strong contender.

For those seeking a vehicle that combines urban chic with contemporary tech and comfort, the Hyundai Venue is an excellent choice. This compact yet striking five-seater merges allure with utility, comprising the notion that the Hyundai Venue is not merely a mode of transport but a symbol of personal style for contemporary urban adventurers.