Tata’s Stryder ZEETA PLUS E-Bike Launched In India At Rs. 26,995

Stryder Zeeta Plus comes equipped with a high capacity 36-volt/6 Ah battery and has a top speed of 25 kmph

Stryder is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata International Limited and it has today announced the launch of its brand new electric bike under the Zeeta range. Dubbed the Zeeta Plus, it targets ‘individuals seeking a reliable, economical and environmentally friendly mode of transportation’ according to the brand and is priced competitively.

The Stryder Zeeta Plus has been made available for a price tag of Rs. 26,995 and is introductory for a limited period against the original price, which is Rs. 6,000 costlier. It is exclusively retailed from Stryder’s official website. Speaking of the new launch, Rahul Gupta, Business Head of Stryder, said,

“As a leading player in the cycling industry, our endeavour is to promote the use of alternate mobility in the country. With Zeeta Plus, Stryder provides a reliable, cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for individuals seeking a stylish and efficient mode of transportation.’’

The electric cycle is packed with a high capacity 36-volt/6 Ah battery which is claimed to deliver a total energy capacity of 216 Wh. The brand claims that it guarantees sufficient power for enjoyable rides across terrains. The Stryder Zeeta Plus has an extended battery capacity compared to its predecessor the Zeeta e-bike.

Thus, it enables it to cruise effortlessly for longer distances and has a top speed of 25 kmph. Courtesy of the pedal assist, this zero-emission cycle is claimed to cover up to 30 km. The battery pack takes only three to four hours to get to full charge. The Stryder Zeeta Plus is constructed on a steel hardtail frame and comes with a sleek and modern design.

It is equipped with powerful auto-cut brakes and disc brakes are present at both ends. It is endorsed to have the best-in-segment economy of 10 paise per Km. Stryder specialises in making a wide range of electric and regular bicycles in segments like alloy bikes, mountain bikes, SLRs, kids and biking accessories amongst a host of other offerings. The brand’s products are available at more than 4,000 retail outlets across the country.