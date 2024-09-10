Tata Motors has a lion’s share of the EV market and yet it is not showing any signs of slowing down. The Harrier EV is scheduled to be launched before April 2025

After the launch of Curvv EV and Curvv ICE, Tata Motors is on its way to host another big launch with the Harrier EV. Tata Motors had filed a design patent for the SUV in January 2024. Its close to production model was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year. The production-ready version will likely be unveiled at the second edition of the Bharat Mobility Show in January 2025.

Tata Harrier EV: Design and Features

From the design angle, the Harrier EV will look quite similar to the ICE-powered model which received a facelift late last year. There will be some EV-specific design bits which will be clearly visible like the closed-off front grille. Apart from this, the Harrier EV will feature connected LED lighting elements, aero-specific 5-spoke alloy wheels, a redesigned bumper, and a lot more.

Moving to the interiors, the Harrier EV will come with the same features as its ICE-powered counterpart. The list includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone automatic AC, ventilated & powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, and a gesture-enabled powered tailgate.

Platform and Battery Details

Tata Harrier EV will be based on Tata’s Gen II EV architecture. This is a pure EV architecture named Acti.EV which also underpins the Punch EV and Curvv EV. The upcoming Harrier is expected to get multiple battery packs ranging from 60-80 kWh. It is also expected to come with dual electric motors, one on the front axle and the other on the rear axle, to offer an All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) configuration.

The lower or standard variants will be powered by a single motor only which in most probability will be present on the front axle. Although not confirmed, the Harrier SUV could offer an impressive range of over 500km. Besides, it is likely to get Vehicle-2-Load and Vehicle-2-Vehicle features.

Pricing and Rivals

The price of the Harrier EV is expected to start around Rs 22 lakh ex-showroom for the base model and may go all the way up to Rs 28-30 lakh for the fully loaded variants. Once launched, the Harrier EV will go against the likes of MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and its own Tata Curvv EV.