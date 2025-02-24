Tata’s Next Big Launches This Year – Harrier EV, Sierra SUV & More

Tata Motors is betting big on SUV models for the Indian market as it is all set to launch a couple of new ICE and EV models later this year

Tata Motors presented a wide range of its upcoming SUVs last month at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The Mumbai-based automaker unveiled the production ready version of the Harrier EV while the Sierra ICE also made a comeback, albeit in pre-production avatar. Both these SUVs are slated to go on sale later this year, as confirmed by the company at the event. In this piece, we will talk about Tata Harrier EV and Tata Sierra in detail as they arrive soon in the domestic market.

1. Tata Harrier EV

It has been under development for the last three years and during the 2023 Auto Expo, we saw the e-SUV for the first time in concept form. The all-electric Harrier SUV is identical to its ICE counterpart visually, except for a few subtle EV-specific tweaks. Based on the brand’s Gen 2 acti.ev architecture, it will directly rival Mahindra XEV 9e, Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti e-Vitara in our market.

The cabin, upholstery and dashboard are also similar to the petrol-powered SUV. It boasts of a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system while there is another touch panel for AC functions. Tata Motors confirmed at the Auto Expo 2025 that the Harrier EV will get vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging features as standard.

The battery specs and range are not revealed yet by the company but what we know is that it will offer a maximum torque of 500 Nm. The electric SUV is expected to launch in the next couple of months in India as it will be the sixth EV in Tata’s portfolio after Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon and Curvv.

2. Tata Sierra

The Sierra SUV resurfaced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 nearly after two decades in a near-production guise. It is not a secret that it will be introduced in both EV and ICE avatars. However, the latter was showcased at the event last month. The latest update on Tata Sierra is that it entered road testing phase a few days back as a mule was spotted on camera wearing camouflage.

Tata Sierra ICE will launch during the festive season of Diwali (Oct-Nov) 2025 in our country. The styling is hugely inspired by the original Sierra from the 90s. It will be available with petrol as well as diesel engines while riding on 19-inch wheels. The Sierra will be positioned below the Harrier in Tata’s line-up.