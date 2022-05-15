Tata’s Next All-New Car Will Be A Hyundai Creta-Rivalling SUV

Tata Motors is planning to enter a new SUV segment in the near future in India, with a brand-new midsize SUV (Blackbird)

Tata Motors has plenty of new launches in the pipeline, but most of those consist of updated versions of existing models, or new powertrain options for them. The manufacturer is only working on only a few all-new models, and the next one to see the light of day would be a new midsize SUV, being referred to as ‘Blackbird’ by the media.

Tata Blackbird will be positioned between Nexon and Harrier, with an expected length of 4.3 metres. It will be built on Tata’s X1 platform, which also underpins Nexon, and it’s expected to have a coupe-inspired design. We expect it to have an upmarket exterior and interior design, which will likely follow the brand’s Impact philosophy.

The upcoming Tata midsize SUV is expected to get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, which will be a four-cylinder version of the three-cylinder petrol mill available on Nexon. Other than that, it will get a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powerplant option as well, which will likely be an updated version of Nexon’s diesel engine.

Tata Motors is also working on an all-electric version of this midsize SUV. It is speculated to draw power from a 40 kWh battery pack, which is expected to be offered on the upcoming Nexon EV long-range. Also, the electric version of Tata’s all-new SUV will launch before the IC engine version!

We expect a lot of convenience and safety features to be offered on Blackbird. These should include a semi-digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), iRA connected car tech, automatic climate control, power-operated ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, and perhaps even an electric sunroof.

Tata’s new midsize SUV is speculated to launch in its EV avatar around early-2023, with the IC-engine version arriving later that year. The electric version will be rival to MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, while the IC-engine version will lock horns with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, etc.

Interestingly, Tata recently teased a new EV in India, scheduled to be unveiled on April 6. Could this be the electric version of this forthcoming SUV? We’ll know for sure soon, so be sure to check back then.

Images are for representation only