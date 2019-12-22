Tata’s JLR Buys Off-Road Racing Specialist ‘Bowler’

Jaguar Land Rover has purchased the off-roader manufacturer, Bowler which provides off-road equipment to various rally events across the world

Bowler was founded in 1985, and continues to offer off-road equipment and engineering for racing events including Dakar, Baja Aragon and Africa Eco Race. The company will now join the list of Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations, which already houses the SV, Classic and Vehicle Personalisation.

Bowler not only provides individual parts, but also customised vehicles which can be ordered. The brand focuses on improving the car’s handling, braking, comfort, and other performance upgrades exclusively for Land Rovers.

Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations said in a statement, “For almost 35 years the Bowler name has stood for innovation and success, with a reputation forged by its participation in the world’s toughest off-road motorsport competitions. It’s exciting that we’re now in a position to participate in and lead the Bowler brand’s future as part of Jaguar Land Rover.”

“At Special Vehicle Operations, we are all eager to start working with our new colleagues at Bowler. Adding the Bowler team’s skills and experience to those of SV, Vehicle Personalization and Classic is a key step in our strategy to create an exciting and diverse portfolio of products and businesses within Special Vehicle Operations,” he further added.

JLR which bought the off-road Land Rover tuner for an undisclosed sum, also said that the purchase is two-part process, first of which is to stabilise the business for around a year. The second will be providing the required funds that it needs.

Bowler has been modifying Land Rovers since the start of its operations in 1985. In 2012, Land Rover and Bowler officially shook hands to establish the Defender Challenge by Bowler. Even after the acquisition, Bowler will continue to work from its Derbyshire base.

The acquisition has been made at the perfect time, since Land Rover is soon going to launch its next-gen Defender. This will help buyers modify their new Defender with 4×4 accessories according to their taste.