Tata’s Ertiga-Sized Seven-Seater MPV On The Cards – Report

Tata MPV could be launched in the near future based on ALFA platform and it could boast class-leading interior room and bootspace

Tata Motors has ALFA and OMEGA platforms at the heart of their new and upcoming vehicle portfolio. The Harrier debut the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform while the forthcoming Altroz premium hatchback is the first model underpinned by the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.

The ALFA platform will play a significant role in spawning volume-based models stretching up to 4.3 metres in overall length of different body structures and segments. Both the platforms will combine to develop as many as twelve to fourteen vehicles over the next three to four years. Tata had earlier announced its intentions to cover more than 90 per cent of addressable volume segments.

It was reiterated by Chief Executive Officer of Tata Motors, Guenter Butschek, in a recent interview. What we already know is that the H2X concept will give rise to a micro SUV to rival Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The existing Nexon is based on Indica’s modified X1 platform and it will reportedly switch to ALFA platform in its next generation.

As we previously reported, a mid-size Tata SUV based on Chinese automaker Chery also appears to be in the pipeline and a C2 segment sedan could also be launched down the road. Lower down the price point, a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rival is also on the cards allegedly. The replacements for Tiago, Tigor and an all-electric vehicle will likely sit on the ALFA platform.

With the Hexa not performing well in sales and is said to be discontinued in the BSVI era, the gap could be filled by an MPV that might have the potential to rival Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo. It has been said that the ALFA platform won’t offer much flexibility in extending the wheelbase but the front and rear tracks can be modified.

Since MPV buyers like to have roomy cabin, its width could be stretched to 1.8 metres and courtesy of the flat rear floor and clever engineering, it could boast segment-best bootspace as well.

*pictures for reference