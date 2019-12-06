Tata Zest Sedan Now Available At A Price Of Just Rs. 4.57 Lakh

Right now, the Tata Zest is being sold with a discount of Rs 1 lakh along with a PayTM cashback offer of Rs 25,000, which leads to an effective purchase price of just Rs 4.57 lakh

In a development that looks like the company’s attempt to give a booster dose of sorts to the low-selling Tata Zest for one last time, it has emerged that the sub-4-metre sedan is now being sold with some massive discounts.

Firstly, there’s a price cut of Rs 1 lakh, which, alone, is pretty substantial. Moreover, the company is also offering a cashback of Rs 25,000, thereby further sweetening a deal. After accounting for all the offers, the diesel variant of the Maruti Dzire-rivalling compact sedan is now retailing at a starting price of just Rs 4.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The above price has been calculated at the ex-showroom price of the 1.3-litre diesel variant, which has a regular price of Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a Fiat-sourced 1248cc motor that also powers the Maruti Dzire, this engine produces a maximum power of 75 PS and a peak torque of 90 Nm. For the Zest, it offers an ARAI-rated mileage of 22.95 kmpl.

Tata Zest 1.3 XE is an entry-level variant that comes equipped with features like air-conditioning, dual front airbags, anti-theft system, power-steering, digital clock, adjustable headlights, and 175/65 R14-spec tyres.

Speculations abound that Tata Motors could soon pull the plug on low-selling models like the Bolt and Zest. In a recent development, the company phased out the Safari Storme, after years of low sales. The company is now preparing the Gravitas, which is likely to be offered with an AWD, to become the logical successor of its iconic SUV.

Next month, Tata Motors will also unveil the Altroz, its upcoming Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 rival that will launch in January 2020. The Altroz will become the first-ever model to be based on the ALFA platform. On the other hand, the Gravitas will be the second model to be underpinned by the Land Rover-derived OMEGA architecture.