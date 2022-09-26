Tata Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 Bi-Fuel & Intra V50 Launched In India

Tata Yodha 2.0 is available in 1,200, 1,500 and 1,700 kg rated payload options in 4×4 and 4×2 layouts along with single cab and crew cab options

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 in the domestic CV market. These pickup trucks carry a new design and offer the highest load carrying capacity alongside having the largest deck length, highest power-to-weight ratio, brand new modern features and longest range according to the brand.

Targetting urban, semi-urban and rural applications, the new Tata Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 are said to be ideal for services such as agriculture, poultry and dairy sectors as well as the delivery requirements of FMCG, e-commerce and logistics sectors. The homegrown manufacturer further notes that each of these pickups offers the lowest total cost of ownership in their segment to ensure maximum profits for the customers.

Tata has celebrated the launch of the country’s best pickups by delivering 750 of them today. Speaking on the launch of the new range of pickup trucks, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “Our small commercial vehicles are renowned for providing livelihoods to millions of customers and enabling their success. As their ambition for business growth and a better life turns bolder, they will discover an ideal match in our new range of pickups as these have been specially co-developed to address their evolving aspirations.”

The Yodha 2.0 is said to be able to tackle the toughest of terrains along with an updated design boasting Tata’s signature ‘Trust Bar’ and a new grille amongst other functional upgrades. It is available in 1,200, 1,500 and 1,700 kg rated payload options in 4×4 and 4×2 configurations. A single cab and a crew cab option give additional choices to consumers.

The new Intra V50 comes with high payload capacity, improved cabin comfort, longest load deck and high ground clearance for tackling all kinds of terrains in urban and semi-urban areas. The new Intra V20 is the country’s first bi-fuel (CNG + petrol) commercial vehicle with a payload capacity of 1,000 kg and it combines the robustness of the proven Intra V20 capabilities with the lower operational cost of CNG to deliver more value.

Constructed on Tata Motors’ ‘Premium Tough’ design philosophy, it is equipped with a walkthrough cabin, a dash-mounted gear lever and also includes V10 and V30 specs. Tata also offers after-sales and value-added services offered under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 programme. A 360-degree multimedia marketing campaign has been launched to engage audiences related to the new pickup trucks. The Tata Yodha 2.0 is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh while the Tata Intra V50 costs Rs. 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom).