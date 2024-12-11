Tata Year-End Discounts Up To Rs 3.50 Lakh – Harrier, Safari, Nexon

Tata is offering significant discounts on MY2023 and MY2024 vehicles, with benefits up to Rs 3.50 lakh on models like Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Tiago, and Punch

As 2024 draws close, Tata dealerships offer significant discounts on its MY 2024 vehicles. Tata Motors has announced attractive benefits and cash discounts across its entire ICE lineup, excluding the newly launched Curvv.

For the MY2023 lineup, Tata offers discounts ranging from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 3.50 lakh, including taxes and GST.

1. Tata Harrier and Safari – Up to Rs 3.50 lakh

The pre-facelift Harrier and Safari SUVs are available with discounts of up to Rs 3.50 lakh, comprising a Rs 2.50 lakh consumer discount and a Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus. Newer variants come with benefits of Rs 2.50 lakh, which include a Rs 1.50 lakh consumer discount and a Rs 1 lakh exchange offer. The new Harrier and Safari are available with an exchange benefit of Rs 25,000.

2. Tata Nexon – Up to Rs 2.75 lakh

Dealerships are offering larger discounts of Rs 2.75 lakh on pre-facelift Nexon models, which include a Rs 1.75 lakh consumer discount and a Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus. For the new variants, the total benefit is Rs 2 lakh, split equally between a consumer discount of Rs 1 lakh and an exchange offer of Rs 1 lakh. The MY2024 Nexon petrol and diesel variants get discounts between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000, depending on the trim.

3. Tata Tiago – Up to Rs 2 lakh

The Tata Tiago hatchback, across its petrol and CNG variants, comes with a total discount of Rs 2 lakh, which includes a consumer discount worth Rs 1 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh. This discount is offered on MY2023 models. For MY2024, the Tata Tiago petrol variants get total discounts of Rs 15,000 on the XE, XM, and XTD trims, while all other variants come with a higher total discount of Rs 25,000. Tiago CNG variants, except XE and XM, get Rs 25,000 in benefits, while XE and XM receive a Rs 15,000 exchange offer.

4. Tata Tigor – Up to Rs 2 lakh

The Tigor MY2023 variants are available with a total discount of Rs 2 lakh, comprising a Rs 1 lakh consumer discount and a Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus. The 2024 Tata Tigor petrol (except XE) and all CNG variants offer Rs 35,000 in benefits, while the XE trim provides Rs 45,000 benefits, including a Rs 30,000 customer discount and Rs 15,000 exchange offer.

5. Tata Altroz – Up to Rs 2 lakh

The Tata Altroz, available in petrol, diesel, and CNG variants, is also being offered with discounts and benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh. For MY2024, Tata Altroz offers discounts ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 75,000, with the highest benefit of Rs 75,000 on the Altroz Raver, including a Rs 60,000 consumer discount and a Rs 15,000 exchange offer.

6. Tata Punch – Up to Rs 1.50 lakh

The Tata Punch SUV, for MY2023 models, is available with discounts of up to Rs 1.50 lakh, comprising a Rs 50,000 consumer discount and a Rs 1 lakh exchange bonus.

Tata Punch MY2024 gets a Rs 15,000 discount till December 31, 2024.

In addition to these offers, Tata dealerships are providing intervention benefits of Rs 50,000 on select Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Punch variants. Certain Nexon variants receive up to Rs 10,000, while all Harrier and Safari variants come with up to Rs 20,000 in benefits.