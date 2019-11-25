Tata Motors is offering lucrative discounts even for its popular models such as the Tiago, Nexon and Harrier to boost sales volume

Tata Motors has been hit by the industry sales slowdown in 2019 just as other manufacturers. Undeterred, the homegrown auto major is determined to garner sales volume during the closing stages of the year by offering a number of discounts and benefit offers almost across its range.

Ever since going on sale in early 2016, the Tiago has been a star performer for the brand. It often topped the sales charts within the lineup but the sales crisis has certainly taken a toll on its volume figures. The hatchback is offered with benefits of up to Rs. 75,000 under what Tata calls the ‘CAR-NIVAL’.

The discount packages are for limited period only and they are endorsed to be ‘Best Offer Of The Decade’. The Nexon subcompact SUV with five-star Global NCAP rating is another top-seller for the company but the arrival of new competitors like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 has been a hammer-blow as they have eaten into its sales.

S.No Tata Models Discounts 1. Tata Tiago Rs. 75,000 2. Tata Nexon Rs. 1,07,500 3. Tata Tigor Rs. 1,00,000 4. Tata Hexa Rs. 1,65,000 5. Tata Harrier Rs. 65,000

It is now retailed with attractive benefits of up to Rs. 1,07,500. The Tigor subcompact sedan based on the Tiago hatchback gets up to Rs. 1 lakh benefits as part of the year-end deal while the Hexa crossover is the most benefitted with benefits of up to Rs. 1.65 lakh domestically.

The sales of Hexa have certainly been mediocre in recent times despite being a capable family-oriented MPV/crossover and the benefit deal could help in the revival. The Harrier created huge buzz no other SUV had when it entered the market in January 2019 but its sales have not been too impressive in recent months.

Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs. 65,000 on the Harrier while the seven-seater version could go on sale sometime next year to strengthen the range. Tata is also working on introducing the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon next year and all of them have been spied testing several times.

The all-electric version of the Nexon will go on sale in the final quarter of this financial year and it will be priced between Rs. 15-17 lakh.