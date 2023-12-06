Tata Year End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1.40 Lakh – Tiago To Safari

Tata is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.40 lakh for the pre-facelift Safari AT diesel with ADAS technology this month in India

Tata Motors sells its domestic lineup of cars with attractive discount deals in the month of December 2023 to lure in buyers during the year-end season. The petrol manual version of the entry-level Tiago hatchback gets a consumer discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 60,000.

With the same corporate and exchange benefits, the Tiago AMT is available with a consumer offer of Rs. 30,000. The single-cylinder Tiago CNG can be had with a consumer discount of Rs. 60,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 80,000.

The twin-cylinder Tiago CNG can be purchased with a consumer discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The twin-cylinder Tata Tigor CNG is sold with a consumer discount of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The best-selling Punch micro SUV only gets a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Tata Models Discounts In December 2023 1. Tata Tiago Up To Rs. 80,000 2. Tata Tigor Up To Rs. 80,000 3. Tata Altroz Up To Rs. 45,000 4. Tata Nexon Up To Rs. 70,000 5. Tata Harrier (Pre Facelift) Up To Rs. 1.35 Lakh 6. Tata Safari (Pre Facelift) Up To Rs. 1.40 Lakh 7. Tata Punch Only Rs. 3,000

The Tata Altroz premium hatchback is available with a consumer discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The Altroz petrol MT gets a better deal courtesy of a consumer discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 45,000.

The CNG-spec Altroz can be had with a consumer discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The pre-facelift Harrier AT with ADAS gets a consumer discount of Rs. 75,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 1.35 lakh.

The pre-facelift Tata Safari AT with ADAS is available with up to Rs. 1.40 lakh discounts – a consumer discount of Rs. 75,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000. The Nexon MT petrol can be purchased with a consumer discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 – total up to Rs. 70,000.