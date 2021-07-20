Tata Xpres-T EV (Tigor Electric Sedan) Launched At Rs. 9.75 Lakh

The deliveries of the Tata Xpres-T EV have commenced at select dealerships and the first batch has been handed over to a private company

Less than a week ago, Tata Motors unveiled the exclusive Xpres brand for fleet-based commercial customers and the first vehicle from the vertical was also announced. The Tata Xpres rejuvenates the company’s EV portfolio addressing fleet buyers and the company said specific products will be introduced. The Tata Xpres-T EV sedan is nothing but the electrified Tigor and is claimed to create a new benchmark for urban shared mobility.

It was also stated that the Xpres-T EV targets mobility services, corporate and government-based buyers. Tats has more than 1,700 electric sedans operating in the fleet segment as part of supporting the government’s green mobility initiative. The Xpres-T EV has been made available in select dealerships across the country and bookings have indeed commenced.

Soon after its official debut, the deliveries of the Xpres-T EV have commenced and the first batch was handed over to Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited in Kolkata. The zero-emission sedan’s prices start from Rs. 9.75 lakh for the XM Plus variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.90 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Compared to the regular Tigor EV, the new Xpres branding on the body panels will help differentiate the Xpres-T EV and it also features a captive charging solution provided by Tata Power. The exterior comes with a revised headlamp unit with a sharper grille section housing the charging socket and the signature tri-arrow pattern, blue accents, and so on.

The interior gets blue highlights in line with the exterior and some of the key features on offer are standard automatic climate control, black cabin theme, dual airbags, ABS with EBS, single-speed automatic transmission, steering wheel with mounted controls, a touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, etc.

The Tata Xpres-T EV is retailed in two high energy density battery options: a 21.5 kWh and a 16.5 kWh pack. The former is claimed to have a driving range of 213 km on a single charge while the latter has a 165 km driving range. The electric sedan can be replenished from zero to 80 per cent in just an hour and a half and 110 minutes respectively using a fast charger.