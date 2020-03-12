Tata Working On ‘Peregrin’ Premium Sedan To Rival Honda City – Report

Tata Peregrin could be launched in the coming years to compete against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Tata’s long-mooted premium sedan is internally named the Peregrin. Codenamed X452, it is said to bear a new name upon arrival and it will be based on the Altroz B2-segment hatchback that went on sale recently. A leaked document indicates that the development of the sedan could be back on.

Earlier reports suggested that the homegrown manufacturer had given up on the plan of developing a premium sedan and instead a mid-size SUV codenamed Blackbird was given the green light. If the recent crop of Tata passenger vehicles are anything to go by, the Peregrin will draw design influence from the Altroz and it will be based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The obvious changes will happen behind then B-pillar as necessary changes could be made to differentiate itself from the hatchback sibling. If the mid-size sedan comes into fruition, it will compete against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris. It could be introduced in a year or two.

It may as well draw styling inspiration from the E-Vision concept debut at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The Tata Peregrin will likely come equipped with LED headlamps, a large touchscreen infotainment system with connective features, and a slew of assistive and safety features.

It could be powered by a BSVI petrol engine from Revotron series and a diesel engine from Revotorq range. They will more likely be paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. If it comes into existence, the chances of the Peregrin being awarded five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests cannot be ruled out either.

For the immediate future, Tata is planning to introduce the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV NXT rivalling Hornbill micro SUV and the Gravitas seven-seater SUV by the second half of 2020.