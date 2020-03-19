Tata Working On A C-Segment Sedan ‘Peregrine’ To Rival Honda City, Ciaz

Tata is working on introducing a C-segment sedan based on the ALFA ARC platform, which underpins the recently launched Altroz hatchback

Apart from the upcoming HBX Concept-based micro SUV, Tata Motors is apparently also working on introducing a C-segment sedan in the Indian market, which will be pitted against the Honda City, Ciaz, Rapid and other c-segment cars. Codenamed ‘Peregrine’, the car will go on to become the carmaker’s flagship sedan offering in the country.

Mr Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, affirmed that the carmaker currently only has one sedan its lineup, the Tigor, and the brand wants to expand the range beyond it. The manufacturer’s ALFA architecture, that underpins the Altroz hatchback, is flexible enough to be used for a car with a greater length and longer wheelbase.

The carmaker has previously tried its hand at offering sedans in the Indian market, most recently with the Zest. However, the car failed to make its presence felt in the country. However, Mr Petkar said that Tata is positive about all of its upcoming cars, including the C-segment sedan.

“Who thought of Tata Motors when it came to SUVs like the Nexon? I think we have come a long way in terms of the brand and both in terms of the hatch and in terms of the SUVs we are there. The sedan is just a natural off-shoot of the architecture that you have. We have no doubt about the capability and living up to the brand,” he said, while talking to another publication.

Under the hood, we expect the Tata sedan to be plonked with the Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel (110 PS/260 Nm) and 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol (120 PS/170 Nm) engines. It could also be equipped with the upcoming 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that is currently in development stages and will likely soon make its debut with the Harrier.

While no launch date has been confirmed for the car yet, we can confirm that the Tata’s C-segment sedan will face tough competition from the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the upcoming new-gen Honda City, the Hyundai Verna facelift, while it will also put up against the Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, and the Toyota Yaris in the Indian market.