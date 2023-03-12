Tata Waiting Period March 2023 – Nexon, Harrier, Tiago, Tigor, Punch

Tata Nexon AMT has the highest waiting period of ten to fourteen weeks in the month of March 2023

In the third month of the 2023 calendar year, Tata Motors’ Nexon AMT has the highest waiting period within the brand’s domestic range. Customers wanting to own the AMT version of the compact SUV will have to wait between ten and fourteen weeks. The standard manual version of the Nexon has a waiting period of eight to ten weeks.

The five-seater is available either with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine or a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both powertrains are paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed AMT.

The Nexon is currently the most sought-after Tata model in India. The Punch micro SUV was introduced towards the end of 2021 and it has helped the brand post consistent volume sales alongside the Nexon to affirm its status as the third largest carmaker in the country every month. The AMT iteration of the Punch has a waiting period of eight to ten weeks.

Tata Models Waiting Period In March 2023 1. Tata Tiago 4 to 6 weeks 2. Tata Tigor 4 to 6 weeks 3. Tata Altroz 4 to 6 weeks 4. Tata Harrier 6 to 8 weeks 5. Tata Safari 6 to 8 weeks 6. Tata Nexon MT 8 to 10 weeks 7. Tata Nexon AMT 10 to 14 weeks 8. Tata Punch MT 6 to 8 weeks 9. Tata Punch AMT 8 to 10 weeks

The Punch MT only commands a waiting period of six to eight weeks in India. The entry-level Tiago hatchback, Tigor compact sedan and Altroz premium hatch have a waiting period of four to six weeks each. Moving up the ladder, the Harrier midsize SUV commands a waiting period of six to eight weeks in the country.

The same can be said for its bigger sibling, the Safari. The midsize SUV duo gained new features as part of their MY 2023 update as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera system, ADAS functionalities, etc have been added to the lineup.

It must be noted that Tata is already working on heavily updated Nexon, Harrier and Safari based on the same design philosophy as the Curvv.