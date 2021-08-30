Tata Trolls Maruti Suzuki Swift For Zero L-NCAP Crash Test Rating

Tata Motors mocks Maruti Suzuki Swift for its performance at Latin NCAP’s testbed where the hatchbacks scored a zero-star safety rating

Tata Motors is loved by the Indian audience for its lineup that comprises of safe cars. Most offerings of the carmaker boast a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating, while a few possess a 4-star rating. The company’s most affordable product – Tiago, gets the latter. However, the Tiago’s key rival – Maruti Suzuki Swift, has recently scored a zero-star crash test rating at Latin NCAP’s test apparatus.

Tata Motors is now seen taking a dig at the Swift’s poor crash test rating. The home-grown carmaker posted an image where a slot machine can be seen showing a combination of words that reads as “SIWTF”. Moreover, it gets another highlighted text on the top – Don’t gamble on safety.

Talking of the Swift, a made-in-India example was tested by authorities at Latin NCAP, where the hatchback posted poor results for safety. It could only score 6.21 points out of 40 points for adult occupant protection. The testing authority claims that the Swift offers poor protection for side-impact, and the absence of side/curtain airbags further deteriorates the result.

They added, while the head and neck protection from the whiplash is good for the driver and front passenger, rear occupants lacked whiplash protection. Also, the Swift scored zero points for child occupant safety. However, it scored 31.71 points (66.07 per cent of total) for pedestrian safety.

The Tata Tiago, on the other hand, has scored a 4-star crash test rating at Global NCAP’s testbed. It comes standard with a host of safety aids, like ABS with EBD, seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, corner stability control, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger (front) airbags, front seatbelt alarm, and high-speed alerts.

Powering the Tata Tiago is a 1.2L, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated, Revotron motor that pushes out 86 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of max torque at 3,330 rpm. It can be had with either a 5-speed AMT or a 5-speed MT. The Tiago is on sale in a total of 10 variants, with prices starting from Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and topping out at 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom).