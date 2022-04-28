Tata To Unveil Safari-Size Large Electric SUV Concept Tomorrow – Report

The upcoming large size electric SUV concept will have a unique exterior and it could debut a new illuminated T logo for TPEML

Tata Motors will unveil a brand new electric SUV concept on April 29, 2022 and according to a recent report that emerged on the internet, it will be the first model based on the dedicated Born Electric skateboard platform that will be compatible with different body styles and multiple seating configurations. The first production model will likely reach showrooms by the middle of this decade.

As we previously suspected, the report reiterates that it will be a large-sized SUV, similar to that of the Safari. Said to be conceived with the same thought process as the Audi Urbansphere, it focuses on offering a lounge-like feel inside the cabin and perhaps preview the interior of the future range of EVs from the homegrown manufacturer.

The exterior is reported to be a combination of SUV and MPV, taking advantage of each body type’s benefits. The dedicated skateboard will give packaging freedom and the optimal battery positioning will liberate massive interior space courtesy of a long wheelbase and flat floor with possibly all four wheels pushed to the edges.

The upcoming electric vehicle concept could debut a new illuminated T logo for TPEML (Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited) and it could spread across the width of the vehicle at the back. Since the Tata Sliq name was trademarked recently, it could be used for the concept as well. The existing Harrier and Safari are based on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture and the first vehicles underpinned by the skateboard could be of similar sizes to them.

The report further said Tata Motors has given the nod for the production of an electric SUV internally codenamed Eturna and it could be equivalent to the Harrier. It is aimed for a market launch in the early parts of 2025. The new skateboard could be shared with Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover as the next-generation electrified Discovery Sport could use the same architecture as the Safari EV.

Only a few weeks ago, Tata revealed the Curvv concept and it will spawn a midsize electric SUV within the next two years while the long-range Nexon EV will be launched in May 2022.