Tata To Showcase Curvv & Harrier EV Concepts At Bharat Mobility Expo Tomorrow

Tata will display a range of concepts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 including Nexon i-CNG and Altroz Racer concepts

Tata Motors has confirmed to exhibit an array of present and future-ready vehicles and solutions pertaining to personal mobility, people mobility, and cargo transport at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, which will be held between February 1 and 3 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The third largest carmaker in the country will showcase multiple concepts at the show.

They are the new Nexon i-CNG Concept, Safari Dark Concept, Tata Curvv Concept, Altroz Racer Concept, Punch EV, Nexon EV Dark show car and Harrier EV Concept. In addition, the Tata Safari safety feature demonstration (on display at the Safe Journey Pavilion) will showcase a cut section display of the product with top-notch safety features and technologies.

The Curvv concept will give rise to a production midsize SUV coupe in the coming months while the Harrier EV will also be launched later this year. The Nexon i-CNG and the Dark Edition prototypes will spawn production models as well. The Curvv concept has taken a radical approach. Compounding the new design elements are raised ride height, muscular cladding, and futuristic bodywork.

The large offset of the front and rear fenders, slim upper DRL and triangular headlamp design, signature LED lamps and horizontal light bar evoke modernity and toughness. The spacious cabin features an uncluttered layout, and a large panoramic glass roof integrating the split rear spoiler with the roofline adds to the drama.

The concept derives power from the same 1.5L diesel engine as the Nexon producing 115 PS and 260 Nm, paired with a six-speed transmission. The Harrier EV concept will give rise to a production five-seater electric SUV, which is expected to carry a dual electric motor setup, enabling an all-wheel-drive system.

Both Tata Curvv EV and Harrier EV will have a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge and they will be capable of DC fast charging and V2L functions. They will be underpinned by the Acti.ev platform, which debuted in the Punch EV and will be equipped with premium features including ADAS.