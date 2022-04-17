Tata To Ramp Up Production Of Nexon EV & Tigor EV To Meet Demand

Tata is working to increase the production of its zero-emission vehicles to meet the demand; 5,500 to 6,000 bookings were made for EVs over the last two months

Tata Motors is the current market leader in the passenger electric vehicle space courtesy of the good reception for the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, the homegrown manufacturer is looking to increase the production of its zero-emission vehicles to meet the demand. Over the last two months, Tata has been racking up 5,500 to 6,000 bookings for its electric range.

In an interview, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicles told that the demand for EVs is outpacing the supply significantly. He further noted that the company had been able to supply only around 3,300 to 3,400 units in the month of March 2022. Thus, the backlog exists due to the stronger demand reflected in the reservations for EVs.

Tata is working on ramping up the production by increasing the souring of semiconductor components while design changes and souring from different vendors have helped in increasing the availability of the necessary critical components. He explained seven months ago only 600 units were rolled out and the modifications to the sourcing ramped up the production up to 1,700 units and then to 3,500 units. Tata had a market share of just over 85 per cent in the passenger electric vehicle segment in 2021-22 and the sales of EVs could contribute to 30 per cent of overall sales by the end of this decade. The brand recently showcased the Curvv concept and it will spawn an electric SUV coupe in the midsize category within the next two years.

Upon arrival, it could compete against the upcoming Maruti-Toyota midsize electric SUV, and electric SUVs from Mahindra and other brands. Tata will introduce the long-range Nexon EV with a bigger battery pack and claimed driving range of around 400 km on a single charge on April 20, 2022 while another announcement regarding the EV space is waited to be seen on April 28, 2022. Before the debut of the production-spec Tata Curvv based on the generation 2 platform, two more IC-engined based EVs are expected to be in the pipeline.