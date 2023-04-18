Tata To Officially Launch Altroz CNG Tomorrow In India

Tata Altroz CNG will be equipped with the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine, which develops 77 PS and 97 Nm in the CNG mode

Tata Motors will officially launch the CNG version of the Altroz premium hatchback tomorrow in the domestic market. The bi-fuel iteration made its public debut at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the Punch CNG and the latter is expected to go on sale around the festive season. The Altroz CNG will become the third model in the brand’s iCNG lineup.

The familiar 1.2L three-cylinder NA petrol engine will be utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque in its regular petrol model. The CNG model will reduce the power and torque outputs to 77 PS and 97 Nm. The powertrain will be connected only to a five-speed manual transmission sending power to the front wheels.

The Altroz CNG will compete directly against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, which is available in a total of two trims, and the Glanza CNG. Expect Tata to price the Altroz CNG aggressively against its rivals and it will be sold in multiple variants – XM, XZ and XZ Plus. The factory-fitted CNG kit enables the Altroz CNG to start even in the CNG mode and it will likely have a claimed fuel efficiency of around 26.5 km per kg.

Barring the addition of the iCNG badge on the bootlid, no other visual changes will be made. The interior will boast features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, leather seat upholstery and rear AC vents.

Other highlights will be a set of 16-inch alloy wheels, push-button start/stop function, a front centre armrest, driver seat with height adjustment and sunroof. It must be noted that the Tata Altroz CNG will become India’s first twin cylinder technology equipped CNG variant. Two CNG tanks, each of 30L capacity, will be arranged in parallel to each other.

Thus, the bootspace won’t be sacrificed improving practicality as opposed to using a large single tank of 60L capacity.