Tata To Likely Launch Long Range Nexon EV & Tigor EV This Month

Tata is expected to launch the 2022 Nexon EV and Tigor EV this month with a larger battery pack capable of longer drive range on a single charge

Tata Motors is all set to unveil the conceptual version of the midsize SUV Coupe based on the Nexon tomorrow. Starting the new financial year in a strong phase, the homegrown manufacturer is currently the best-selling passenger electric car producer in the country and two more zero-emission vehicles are expected to be launched this month as well.

The brand has asked us to block the dates for April 20 and April 28, 2022 for ‘two more exciting press events in the EV space, this month’ as it is said to embark on an exciting journey. We do expect the 2022 Tata Nexon EV updated with a long-range battery pack to be launched on April 20 ahead of the arrival of the Tigor EV with the bigger battery pack on April 28.

The long-range variant of the Nexon EV is expected to be sold alongside the existing model with a 30.2 kWh battery pack. The updated electric SUV may not have any dramatic visual changes as the familiar front fascia with projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, tri-arrow pattern on the front bumper, coupe-like roofline, blue accents, etc will continue.

It will be underpinned by the same revised X1 platform and the features list could see minor updates. A larger 40 kWh battery pack is expected to feed energy to the permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and for better braking capabilities, disc brake could be offered on four wheels as standard as the kerb weight could grow by 100 kg.

To accommodate the larger battery, changes to the floor pan could be made and thus the bootspace could be compromised a bit. It will likely enable a claimed range of around 400 km on a single charge and thus a real-world range of 300-320 km is expected. Tata posted its highest ever annual EV sales of 19,106 units in FY22 – up by 353 per cent compared to FY21.

A couple of days ago, Tata delivered 712 units of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV in a single day in Maharashtra and Goa. In August 2021, the company introduced the updated Tigor EV (26 kWh battery and 306 km range) and it has also been racking good sales tally. The long-range Nexon EV will compete closely against the facelifted MG ZS EV with 461 km claimed range at a much lower price bracket.