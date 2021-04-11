Tata To Launch 7 Cars By Diwali This Year – Altroz EV To Hornbill

Tata is currently the third biggest automaker in the Indian market as far as sales are concerned, and introducing new offerings will help it retain the spot

Tata Motors has gone on to become one of the best-selling carmakers in the Indian market in recent times, and the manufacturer aims to further expand its popularity. Recently Tata Motors launched 2 cars in the Indian market including Safari & Altroz iTurbo and now working on launching a host of more products in the Indian market across different segments.

As of now, the carmaker is in the works of introducing at least 7 new cars and new variants of existing cars combined, this year itself. To know more about the 10 upcoming Tata cars and variants, take a read –

1. Harrier Petrol

As of now, the Tata Harrier is available with a sole FCA-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. However, Tata has hinted in the past that it will be introducing a new petrol powertrain for the SUV.

The engine will likely be a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit with a maximum power output of around 150 PS and a peak torque rating of 250 Nm. The transmission duties are expected to remain the same as the diesel powertrain, i.e. 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

2. Tata HBX (Hornbill)

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata also revealed a micro SUV concept called the HBX. The production-ready version of the car has been spied on test a few times, with a launch expected by April or May this year, with a new name ‘Hornbill’. The entry-level car will be equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split headlamps with LED DRLs, a Harman-sourced audio system and so on.

3. Altroz EV

Tata is in the works of introducing its third EV in India based on an ICE car, i.e. the Altroz EV. While the car was showcased at last year’s Expo, Tata is yet to reveal the technical details of the car. What we do know is that the Altroz EV will go on to become the first fully-electric premium hatchback in India upon arrival later this year. It is expected to have a range of around 300 – 350 km on a single full charge.

4. Tiago Turbo

Tata is keen on introducing a turbo variant for its smallest hatch Tiago as well, which will serve as a replacement for the Tiago JTP. Powering the car could be the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine as the Altroz iTurbo, coupled to a 5-speed MT. The new powertrain will help it go neck and neck against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo.

5. Tigor Turbo

Similarly, the Tigor Turbo will be introduced to have an upper hand against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze, and directly rival the Hyundai Aura Turbo. The Tigor is currently priced between Rs 5.39 – 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), however, the introduction of the turbo-petrol powertrain will certainly increase the upper value.

6. Tiago CNG

Test mules of the CNG powered Tiago were spied on test a few days back, suggesting that a launch could take place very soon. The Tata Tiago is currently offered with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 86 PS and 113 Nm. The CNG variant will likely only be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox. The CNG variant will obviously result in a better fuel economy, and hence, will help boost sales.

7. Tigor CNG

Along with the Tiago CNG, a prototype of the Tigor CNG was also spied on test recently, and the CNG variant will help Tata Motors expand the range. The carmaker could target fuel economy close to 30 km/kg in the CNG version of the car. However, we do expect the power figures of the 1.2-litre Revetron petrol engine to go down by a bit on the CNG variant.