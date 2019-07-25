Tata To Launch 5 EVs Under 15 Lakh Price Bracket

Tata Motors recently introduced the Tigor EV for the CV space, next there are at least 4 upcoming Tata EVs that will be sold under 15 lakh rupees in the private car market

Tata Motors, the home-grown popular carmaker, has been one of the early adopters of the electric car technology. The carmaker recently launched the Tigor EV for the commercial vehicle segment and is expected to follow its first-ever electric car for the market with the electric variant of the Tiago. This is not all as the company has planned to launch at least three other electric cars in the Indian market.

All of the above upcoming Tata electric cars in India will be priced below Rs 15 lakh. Other than the Tiago and the Tigor, the company will even install electric powertrain in the Nexon, which is a newer offering.

This is not all as the company will even electrify its upcoming offerings based on the ALFA platform, which include the Altrox and the H2X. All this means that the company is banking quite seriously on the EVs, which are expected to penetrate deeper into the car market in the next decade.

Speaking on his company’s plans, Guenter Butschek, Managing Director and CEO said,

“We have ensured that future architectures Alpha and Omega both are future-protected for EVs. Apart from working on higher range of Tigor and Tiago EV, our first two offerings on the Alpha architecture will have an EV option.”

1. Tata Tigor EV

The Tata Tigor EV was recently launched in the car market recently. The new model is available in a price bracket of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh. Now, the catch here is that this electric car is currently on sale only in the commercial vehicle market.

The good news, however, is that soon, it will be made available even to the private car buyers. The buyers of the Tigor electric even benefit from incentives offered by the Government under its FAMEII scheme. These benefits amount to Rs 1.62 lakh.

What this also means is that if you minus the offers provided by the Government to promote the EVs, the Tigor electric would cost Rs 11.61-11.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The on-road price of the Tigor EV is approximately Rs 4 lakh more than the similarly loaded petrol version of the compact sedan.

The Tigor EV is on sale in two trims – XM and XT. It comes with three exterior paint choices – white, blue and silver. Both the variants of the sub-4-metre sedan come equipped dual front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, speed-alert warning and front seat-belt reminder.

2. Tata Tiago EV

The Tigor is basically a compact sedan version of the Tiago hatchback. This means that it’s going to be fairly easy for the manufacturer to strap on the same electric powertrain even to the hatchback sibling. This is exactly what the carmaker has planned and soon, the electric Tiago will be launched in the market. Compared to the Tigor EV, the hatchback sibling could cost up to Rs 1 lakh lesser. Like its bigger sibling, even this upcoming electric car will be quite competitively priced.

3. Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors is even preparing to launch the electric version of the Tata Nexon. It may be noted that currently, both Mahindra and Tata Motors are readying the electric versions of the XUV300 and Nexon, respectively. The Nexon has even been previously spied undergoing road tests with an electric powertrain.

As per the spy image, the Tata Nexon EV won’t look much different from the fossil fuel-sipping models and will be continue to have a modern coupe-like design that has impressed many. The Nexon could even serve as the test bed of the company’s future electric powertrain, which could offer a range of more than 200 kilometres. The only real competition this car would have to face will be from the electrified Mahindra XUV300.

4. Tata Altroz EV

The Altroz EV made its global debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show and is expected to launch in India by 2021. The new model looks almost exactly like its fossil fuel-burning sibling and will provide a range of up to 300 km.

Powering the Tata Altroz EV will be a permanent magnet AC motor that will be paired with a single-speed transmission. The hatchback will be loaded with several features, including a large touchscreen infotainment unit, connected features package, and more. Prices are expected to fall a shade under the Rs 15 lakh point.

5. Tata H2x EV

Another upcoming Tata electric car that will be based on the ALFA architecture will be the H2X EV. The Tata H2X micro-SUV was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019 and its production version is likely to debut at the next year’s Auto Expo in February 2019.

The new model will become a rival of the Maruti Ignis and the Maruti KUV100, a segment that is likely to gain more popularity in the coming times. The H2X will be initially available only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine as it would become unfeasible to offer a diesel engine variant of small cars post the BSVI roll out in April 2019.

However, the Tata H2X will be sold with an electric powertrain that could offer a driving range of 230 km. It will also get various smartphone-powered features, like remote control ignition and lights, geo-fencing, remote immobilizer and more. The new model will be based on the company’s ALFA architecture and should benefit from well-sorted dynamics.

*Pic For Reference