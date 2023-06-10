Tata To Launch 5 All-New SUVs Soon In India – All Details

Tata will more likely bring in as many as five all-new SUVs in the near future and here we have explained about all of them

Tata Motors has been working on a host of new models that will be launched in the coming months in the domestic market. Here we have listed all of them:

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted Nexon is expected to hit showrooms around August 2023. It will get a thoroughly redesigned exterior inspired by the Curvv concept showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The interior will receive a number of new updates including a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

The 2023 Tata Nexon will be equipped with the existing 1.5L turbo four-cylinder diesel engine developing 110 PS maximum power and 260 Nm of peak torque. An all-new 1.2L turbo DI petrol engine will be added to the lineup, kicking out around 125 PS and 225 Nm. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a new DCA borrowed from Altroz.

2. Tata Punch CNG & EV:

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata revealed the CNG iteration of the Punch alongside the Altroz CNG. The latter was introduced only a few weeks ago while the former will likely be introduced later this year. It will feature a 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine making around 77 PS and 97 Nm in the CNG mode. It will be connected to only a five-speed manual transmission.

Tata has the widest portfolio of passenger electric vehicles in India as the Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV have been performing well in sales. The CNG version of the Punch is expected to join the lineup in the near future and it will also feature Ziptron technology. It could share the internals with Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

3. Tata Safari & Harrier Facelift:

Following the launch of the Nexon facelift, Tata is said to introduce the updated versions of the Harrier and Safari. They will be heavily influenced by the Harrier EV concept in terms of exterior styling. The Harrier and Safari facelifts will more likely be powered by a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine and it will accompany the existing 2.0L turbo diesel mill.