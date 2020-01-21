Tata To Launch 4 Cars Tomorrow Including New Altroz Hatchback

Tata will be launching four models on January 22 as the all-new Altroz premium hatchback will be accompanied by three facelifts

Tata Motors has already confirmed hosting global debuts of four new products at the 2020 Auto Expo next month. The Pune-based manufacturer is taking the opportunity for granted at the biennial motoring show to showcase as many as 26 new vehicles across commercial and passenger vehicle classes. With the Auto Expo just over a couple of weeks away, Tata is preparing to launch three new facelifts alongside a brand new hatchback on January 22.

The Altroz premium hatchback based on the 45X concept displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo will be introduced in the predicted price range between Rs. 5.5 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. The Altroz is the first model underpinned by the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.

It is also the second Tata vehicle to boast Impact Design 2.0 philosophy following the Harrier that debuted almost a year ago. The Altroz is powered by a pair of BSVI compliant engines as the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol develops 86 PS and 114 Nm and the 1.5-litre diesel motor kicks out 90 PS and 200 Nm. Both are paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Some of the key features include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, six-speaker Harman audio, keyless entry, automatic headlamps, etc. The Altroz will be accompanied on the launch floor by the facelifted versions of the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon.

Test mules of all three models have been spotted a number of times over the last few months and they have recently been revealed officially confirmed all the changes endured. The trio forms the major chunk of the brand’s sales aspiration domestically and thus they are receiving substantial cosmetic updates. Moreover, the sharper revised design cues help them in being in line with the Impact Design 2.0.

The 1.05-litre Revotorq Diesel engine in the Tiago and Tigor has been let go as the facelifts will continue to use the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol sticking by BSVI emission standards. In Nexon’s case, the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel motors are carried forward with BSVI compliance. They are mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT.