Tata To Launch 4 Electric SUVs & 4 ICE SUVs Within 12 Months

Tata will launch four electric SUVs by early next year while four new IC-engined SUVs are also in the pipeline

At the 78th Annual General Meeting recently, Tata Motors confirmed that as many as four electric SUVs will be introduced by early 2024 and they are the Nexon EV facelift, Punch EV, Harrier EV and the Curvv EV. The facelift Nexon EV will accompany the heavily updated Nexon ICE on the launch floor on September 14 and the launch date was confirmed yesterday.

We already know that Tata is developing the updated Harrier and Safari as well. They will likely be launched in the October to November period while the electrified version of the Punch is expected to hit showrooms before the end of this calendar year itself. It will be followed by the all-new Curvv and the Harrier EV and both were displayed in their respective concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year.

4 Upcoming Tata ICE SUVs:

The 2023 Tata Nexon facelift will draw plenty of inspiration from the Curvv concept. The redesigned front fascia and the rear profile stand true to the design of the Curvv while the cabin will be subjected to a major overhaul as it will feature a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, capacitive touch-based HVAC control panel, a 360-degree camera system, slimmer HVAC vents, updated dashboard and centre console will be available.

In addition, the less use of physical buttons will make the interior more upmarket, complemented by the use of more premium quality surface trims. The equipment will also comprise six airbags, wireless charging facility, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and so on.

Similar interior updates will also be found on the facelifted Harrier and Safari too but the design of the bigger SUVs will be influenced by the Harrier EV concept. The ICE Curvv is also expected to follow the launch of the Curvv EV next year and it will likely be a 4.3-metre long midsize SUV to take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

4 Upcoming Tata Electric SUVs:

The upcoming Punch EV will become the first Tata zero-emission vehicle to sit on the ALFA platform and it will also adopt the Ziptron technology and will be positioned above the Tiago EV and Tigor EV. The electric versions of the Curvv and Harrier will be more advanced than the existing crop of Tata EVs.