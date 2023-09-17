Tata To Launch 3 Electric Cars Within The Next 12 Months

Tata has a whole new range of electric cars waiting to be launched in the near future and here we have given you all the details

Tata Motors currently is the leader in 4-wheeler EV sales and it enjoys a humungous 68.7% market share as of August 2023. In order to stay ahead of the curve and maintain the lead, Tata is planning to launch 3 new EVs before the end of 2024 and here are the things you should know about them.

1. Tata Harrier EV:

Just like the ICE counterparts, where the Harrier sits above the Nexon, similarly, the Harrier EV will be priced higher and is expected to cost north of Rs.23 Lakh. The Harrier EV is expected to be launched in the first half of next year. The exterior of the Harrier EV will be heavily impacted by the Curvv concept which means it will feature a sleek LED DRL running through the width of the front fascia and the split LED headlamps will be placed lower towards the sides.

The taillights are also expected to be given the LED treatment and will most likely be a connected bar similar to the one on the recently updated Nexon EV. The interior is expected to remain similar to the ICE counterpart with of course an updated 12-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and an all-digital instrument cluster, both of which will be similar to the ones seen on the updated Nexon EV.

The interior of the Harrier EV will be a spacious 5-seater similar to the diesel-powered version and will continue to have premium features like the panoramic sunroof and may retain the ADAS functionalities as well. The details about the battery pack are unclear and we expect it to be around 50-60kWh based on the size and price of the vehicle which should enable it to have an estimated driving range of about 500-550 km on a single charge. Tata has confirmed that the Harrier EV will be based on the Gen2 architecture platform. When it comes to the motor, we believe that it will most probably come with a single motor placed on the front axle, while the architecture supports an all-wheel-drive configuration, with the means to place another motor on the rear axle.

2. Tata Punch EV:

Estimated price range between Rs.10 lakh and Rs. 12 Lakh, it will likely be launched in October 2023. The Punch EV is expected to have a similar treatment to the Tiago/Tigor EV which means the difference on the exterior will be minimal with a closed-off grille and an EV badge added to similar design elements carried over from the ICE version. The split design of the DRL and headlamps along with the LED taillights are expected to remain the same along with the flared-out arches on the body, integrated spoiler, black cladding, etc.

The interior also will have minimal changes as most people have taken a liking towards the design which is one of the reasons why it is one of the best-selling vehicles in the market. The gear level will most likely be replaced with a rotary dial as the gear selector. The battery pack and motors for the Punch EV are expected to be shared with the Tiago EV which means there will be 2 battery packs. The smaller battery is rated at 19.2kWh combined with an electric motor that puts out 61PS of power and 110Nm of torque while the larger 24kWh battery is mated to an electric motor that produces 75PS of power and 114Nm of torque.

3. Tata Curvv EV:

The expected price for the radically designed Tata Curvv EV is in the range of Rs.15-20 Lakh. The expected timeline for the EV to be launched sometime next year. Although the silhouette seems to be inspired by the previous Nexon, the styling is radical and the overall design is modern and upmarket. It sports a stylish and sleek LED DRL that looks like a horizontal bar at the front and sits above the split LED headlamps that are tucked into the bumpers neatly. The rear end sports a sloping coupe-like roofline, angled rear glass that is sandwiched between a split spoiler setup at the top and a thin connected LED taillight at the bottom.

Below this, we have another set of thick LED light bar which sits on the Tata logo at the back. The rear bumper has a triangle design layout similar to that of the front. The interiors feel minimal and upmarket which stays true to an ideal concept design. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone interiors, touch-sensitive HVAC controls, a large floating touchscreen infotainment unit at the centre and a completely digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. There is a rotary dial for the transmission and options to select different drive modes. Tata has been all such about the details regarding the battery pack and the motor for the Curvv EV but it is expected to provide a drivable range of 450-500kms in one single charge. Hopefully, we will be getting more information on this soon.