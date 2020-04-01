Tata Motors intends to launch regular updates to its domestic product lineup to have an edge over its rivals

Over the last four years, Tata Motors has been very active with new product launches or updating the existing vehicle. Just this year, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon alongside the all-new Altroz premium hatchback and the electrified Nexon SUV. Tata is certainly reaping benefits of bringing in new models in quick succession.

Under the Turnaround strategy, Tata has invested so much to bring out new vehicles from modular platform with an eye towards the future. Ever since the Tiago went on sale in 2016, the brand found a new breed of enthusiasm as it harbingered new design language that constantly evolved depending on the segments and three years later, the Harrier romped into the scenes with Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The volume-selling trio of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon were also updated to be in line with the 2.0 design language as mentioned above. In just a year of its launch, the Harrier has received Dark Edition, notable updates in its 2020 avatar with a more powerful engine and new features. The Tigor was applied with changes in late 2018 following its market debut in March 2017.

The 2020 version is up and running with a revised exterior. The Nexon has followed similar path since its showroom debut in late 2017 as new variants, special Kraz edition and design updates are part of its journey until now. The Tiago’s range expansion can also be taken into equation with addition of new trims, Wizz limited edition, JTP performance-spec version and mid-cycle update in January 2020.

Tata wants to keep its momentum going forwards and in a recent interview, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit acknowledged the same. He said in every month or two, we will hear news about product refreshes as Tata intends to keep its vehicles new forever. His brand’s engineering team wants to do the transitions “much faster”.

The Pune-based company will be launching the Gravitas seven-seater premium SUV later this year while the Altroz EV is also likely arriving in 2021. Between their debuts, a micro SUV based on H2X/HBX concept will come to the fore mostly around festive season.