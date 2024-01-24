Tata To Inaugurate Its First EV Showroom In South India In Kochi

Tata inaugurated its first ever Tata.ev stores last month in Gurugram and it will be expanded rapidly over the next 18 months across the country

Over the last two and a half years, Tata Motors has rapidly been expanding its reach across the country by inaugurating new dealerships. More notable, in South India, 70 new sales outlets were opened in a single day in late 2021 spread across 53 cities in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala targetting the emerging markets of the Southern region.

On the back of registering impressive sales numbers, Tata inaugurated its Tata.ev stores last month – catering to the needs of EV customers exclusively. Two dealerships were opened in Gurugram – one at Sector 14 and the other at Sohna Road. These stores have been open to the public since January 7, 2024 and Tata is planning to add more EV outlets to widen its footprint.

The homegrown manufacturer is aiming to bring in more showrooms over the next 12 to 18 months. As for South India, the first Tata.ev outlet will be established in Kochi, Kerala and its inauguration could happen this year. Focussing on sustainability, all major materials utilised are either recycled or recyclable in these showrooms, with many of them certified with sustainability by global green certifiers.

The construction of the showroom placed a greater focus on utilising locally sourced materials, thereby substantially decreasing dependence on long-distance transportation with high emissions according to the brand. Incorporating digital elements, the screens will showcase testimonials from current owners, addressing concerns, dispelling myths about EVs, and presenting customisation options.

Tata holds a commanding market share exceeding 71 per cent in the passenger electric car segment and recently achieved a significant milestone by selling over 1 lakh zero-emission vehicles. Tata currently has the strongest EV lineup in India and the recently facelifted Nexon EV leads the way in terms of sales.

Last week, the prices of the Tata Punch EV were announced and two more electric SUVs are scheduled to launch this calendar year. The upcoming Curvv and Harrier EV will be based on the same Acti.ev platform as the Punch EV and they will have a claimed range of over 500 km.