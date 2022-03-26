Tata Tigor Sales Up By 111% In February 2022, Thanks to EV & CNG

In February 2022, Tata Motors dispatched 4,091 units of the Tigor sedan in India, which is a 110.98 per cent YoY sales growth

Tata Motors currently has just one sedan in its lineup – Tigor. Last month, a total of 4,091 units of Tata Tigor were sold in the Indian market, which is a massive 110.98 per cent sales growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with 1,939 units of the sedan sold in February last year.

The biggest reason for the increase in Tigor’s sales can be attributed to the introduction of CNG and electric powertrain options. In August last year, Tata Motors launched Tigor EV in the Indian market, and in January this year, Tigor i-CNG went on sale in our country. The addition of these clean-fuel options has helped the sedan appeal to a wider audience, being extremely affordable to run.

In January 2022, the monthly sales figure of Tigor stood at 2,952, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 38.58 per cent in February 2022. Apart from the availability of clean-fuel options, another major reason for Tigor’s impressive sales is its safety factor. Tata Tigor is the safest vehicle in its segment, with a 4-star safety rating for adult occupants by Global NCAP.

The standard Tata Tigor is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, which belts out 86 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission options here include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. Tigor EV is propelled by a single electric motor (rated at 74.7 PS and 170 Nm), which draws power from a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Tata Tigor i-CNG gets the same 1.2L engine as the standard (petrol-only) version, with a factory-fitted CNG kit added to it. The engine output figures drop a little when running on CNG – 73.4 PS and 95 Nm – and only a 5-speed manual transmission is available here.

Tata Tigor is currently priced from Rs. 5.82 lakh to Rs. 8.14 lakh for the petrol-only version, while the price of the i-CNG version ranges from Rs. 7.72 lakh to Rs. 8.44 lakh. As for Tigor EV, it costs between Rs. 12.24 lakh and Rs. 13.39 lakh in the Indian market right now.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, New Delhi