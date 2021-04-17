Tata Tigor EV Facelift Renamed As ‘X Pres-T EV’ With Improved Range; Launch Soon

Tata X Pres-T EV will be offered in standard and extended range variants with the top-spec trims having a claimed range of 213 km in a single charge

Tata Motors has renamed the Tigor EV and it will be introduced via facelift going by the ‘X Pres-T EV’ moniker. It will be retailed in standard and extended range variants with the top-spec variant having a starting price of Rs. 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XM+ trim. The X Pres-T EV XT+ carries a price of Rs. 13.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The standard model is offered in XM and XT grades as base XE discontinued. The XM gets features like 14-inch steel wheels, Eco and Sport driving modes, automatic climate control system, Harman audio with Bluetooth, dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, reverse parking sensors and LED tail lamps.

The XT gains remote locking, 14-inch alloy wheels, powered body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, etc. The design changes will be in line with the facelifted IC-engined Tigor launched just over a year ago. In early 2020, the homegrown manufacturer debuted the updated Tiago, Tigor and Nexon and they have certainly helped in the brand making a strong comeback in the second half of 2020 with consistent volumes.

The domestic portfolio was further strengthened with the introduction of the Altroz premium hatchback, Nexon EV and the seven-seater Safari since then. The Tata X Pres-T EV is part of the company’s efforts to widen its zero-emission range and the design changes are similar to the facelifted Tigor, which sticks by the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

As with typical electric vehicles, it will gain blue highlights, and tri-arrow patterned shut-off front grille with EV badging. In place of the chrome trim bordering the angular black grille, blue accents have been given. The redesigned front bumper is also identical to the existing Tigor with wide central air intake.

At the back, it gets X Pres-T and blue EV badges on the boot lid. The charging socket is positioned within the grille this time around as well. The cabin, also comes in line with the facelifted Tigor, gains blue-accented AC vents and necessary changes in the instrument cluster to avail information regarding charging.

Tata is looking to give the X Pres-T EV a separate identity from the Tigor and thus the name change, and it will be sold in two different battery configurations. The 16.2kWh Lithium-ion battery pack in the regular variant now has its claimed range increased by 22 km to 165 km while the extended-range variant continues to have an ARAI-certified driving range of 213 km.

The top speed of the Tata X Pres-T EV is limited to 80 kmph and the latter can be charged to 100 per cent in 11.5 hours using a standard charger. Utilising a DC fast charger further reduces the time to just 2 hours on replenishing from zero to 80 per cent. The standard variant does it in 8 hours using the regular charger and 1.5 hours while plugged into a fast charger.