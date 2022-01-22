Tata Tigor CNG Vs Hyundai Aura CNG – Detailed Specs Comparison

Here, we have a spec sheet comparison between the recently-launched Tata Tigor CNG and its sole rival in the Indian market – Hyundai Aura CNG

With petrol (and diesel) prices hovering near the stars, people are now looking towards cars that run on alternative fuels (like CNG) to keep their running costs low. However, while there are plenty of options among CNG-powered hatchbacks, CNG-powered sedans are a rarity. Hyundai Aura was alone in this space for a long time, but now, Tata Tigor has arrived to challenge it.

Here, we have compared the spec sheets of these two CNG-powered sedans – Tata Tigor CNG and Hyundai Aura CNG – to see how they fare against each other on paper.

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG – Exterior design and dimensions

Tata Tigor is quite a handsome car, and its CNG version has the same exact design as the petrol variants, with the only difference being the ‘i-CNG’ badge on the boot lid. It gets an angular headlamp, a wide front grille (chrome-studded), 14-inch hyperstyle steel wheels, chrome door handles, LED DRLs, LED taillights, etc. Hyundai Aura takes an aggressive and sporty approach towards design, unlike the understated and classy Tigor. It gets sleek headlights, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, a cascading front grille, large LED taillamps, body-coloured door handles, and 14-inch steel wheels (with wheel caps). There’s no ‘CNG’ badging to differentiate this from other variants of Aura.

Dimensions Tata Tigor Hyundai Aura Length 3,993mm 3,995mm Width 1,677mm 1,680mm Height 1,532mm 1,520mm Wheelbase 2,450mm 2,450mm

There’s no practical difference between the two in terms of length and width, although Tigor is minutely taller than Aura. The wheelbase of both sedans is identical at 2,450mm. In terms of road presence, there isn’t a clear winner between them, although the dark colour options on the Tata sedan are extremely attractive.

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG – Interior styling and equipment

The interior of Tata Tigor is fairly simplistic yet nice-looking, sporting a dual-tone colour theme – black and white. There are piano black inserts on the dashboard and door panels. The inside door handles are chrome-plated, which add a premium touch to the cabin. The space on offer is quite impressive considering the compact size of the car, but three people in the back would be a squeeze.

Tata Tigor is surprisingly well-equipped for a CNG car, offering all-power windows, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cooled glovebox, power-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), rain-sensing wipers, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a fully-digital monochrome instrument cluster, etc., on the top-spec XZ Plus trim.

Hyundai Aura has a dual-tone interior colour theme as well – black and white – with bronze-finished inserts on the dashboard and centre console. The housing for the audio system flows into the instrument console housing, which is an upmarket design element. The space on offer is good, especially considering the size, but seating three people at the back would be uncomfortable.

The features on offer here include all power windows, manual AC, rear AC vents, keyless entry, cooled glovebox, power-adjustable ORVMs, a 2-DIN audio system, a semi-digital instrument console (with 3.5-inch LCD MID), etc. The CNG variant misses out on a touchscreen infotainment system, which does feel a little disappointing.

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG – Engine specifications

Tata Tigor CNG gets the same 1.2-litre NA engine as the regular (petrol-powered) Tigor. This motor belts out 86 PS and 113 Nm when running on petrol, and 73.4 PS and 95 Nm when running on CNG. Transmission choices are limited to just one – a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Aura CNG is also powered by a 1.2-litre NA engine, but this is a four-cylinder unit as opposed to the three-cylinder motor on the Tata. This powerplant belts out 83 PS and 113.8 Nm in petrol mode, and 68.66 PS and 95.2 Nm in CNG mode. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Specifications Tata Tigor CNG Hyundai Aura CNG Engine size 1.2 litres 1.2 litres Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-3 Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Max. power 86 PS (petrol)/73.4 PS (CNG) 83 PS (petrol)/68.66 PS (CNG) Max. torque 113 Nm (petrol)/95 Nm (CNG) 113.8 Nm (petrol)/95.2 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Tata Tigor has the best-in-class power figure when running on CNG, which gives it a major advantage in terms of performance. In terms of torque output, Hyundai Aura takes the lead, but only by tiny fractions. Also, Tigor’s engine can start on CNG mode, which is a feature unique to Tata’s i-CNG cars.

Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG – Price

Tata Motors has shocked everyone by launching the CNG powertrain option on the top-spec ‘XZ’ and ‘XZ Plus’ variants of Tigor, priced from Rs. 7.69 lakh to Rs. 8.41 lakh. As for Hyundai Aura, it gets the CNG powertrain option only on the mid-spec ‘S’ trim, priced at Rs. 7.74 lakh. Due to the better level of equipment and more performance, the Tata takes the win here.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

Images are for representation only